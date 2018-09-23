Wipro : ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run 2018 Held in 125 Cities across 34 countries

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company, today organized the 13th edition of the ‘Spirit of
Wipro’ Run in 125 cities across 34 countries. Several thousands of Wipro
employees, their friends and families, alumni, customers, partners and
suppliers came together for the Run. The theme for this year’s Run was
‘We Before Me’, a concept rooted in the spirit of camaraderie that
drives the ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run and celebrates the collective passion
of participants and teams whose goal is to connect rather than just
compete.
The Run is an annual global initiative to champion and reinforce the
core values of the organization: Be passionate about clients’ success,
Treat each person with respect, Be global and responsible, and
Unyielding integrity in everything we do.
Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive
Director, Wipro Limited said, “Everything we do at Wipro is firmly
rooted in the ‘Spirit of Wipro’. The ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run embodies that
commitment. Long distance running requires perseverance, long days of
physical and mental preparation, and determination for the cause. It is
fantastic to see the collective spirit of Wiproites and our clients and
friends across the globe who put ‘We Before Me’ to make the Run a
success.”
Saurabh Govil, President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro
Limited said, “The ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run is among the largest
employee engagement events in the world. It is a great manifestation of
what the spirit of togetherness and genuine collaboration can achieve.
The Run that brings together our employees, their families and friends,
clients, partners and suppliers, emphasizes our commitment towards
putting greater common good over individual interests.”
The ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run 2018 was organized in New Jersey, Portland,
Mountain View, Atlanta, Tampa, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Nottingham,
Reading, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Edmonton, Ottawa, Dublin, Yokohama,
Kuala Lumpur, Curitiba, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Cebu, Manila, Doha,
Dubai, Dalian, Singapore, Johannesburg, and Zurich among other cities.
In India, the ‘Spirit of Wipro Run’ was held in 15 cities, including
Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. The event saw an
officially timed 21K or half marathon in Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune.
This apart, timed 10K races were held in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai,
Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Each year the proceeds from the Run are used towards social causes
identified by participants, globally. The funds raised by the runners
globally are matched by Wipro Limited and are used by Wipro Cares, the
community initiatives arm of Wipro Limited. In the United States, where
Wipro has a significant presence, the funds will be used to support K-12
education support programs in underserved communities. In India, the
2018 edition of the Run will support the educational needs of
underprivileged and disadvantaged children.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation,
robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients
adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company
recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong
commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have
over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents.
Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a
bold new future.
Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth
prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of
risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and
uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited
to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings,
revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense
competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage,
wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly
skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time
frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our
ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for
technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication
networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential
acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the
success of the companies in which we make strategic investments,
withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability,
war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies
outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and
general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.
Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more
fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.
We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral
forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the
company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our
reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any
forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on
our behalf.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180922005037/en/