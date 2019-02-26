Wipro : receives ‘Quality Global Supplier' award from innogy SE

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as the winner of the ‘Quality Global Supplier’ award by innogy SE, a leading European energy company. Wipro was selected as the ‘Quality Global Supplier’ from among innogy SE’s 800 service providers and was recognized for its innovative ideas and value delivered to the energy company.

Wipro has been a strategic partner to innogy SE since 2013 and has been providing datacenter services, applications development and applications support services to the company.

Nils Scheller, Head of IT Infrastructure Services, innogy SE, said, “We are pleased that Wipro was awarded the innogy supplier award in the international category. I think this is a fair reflection of the outstanding performance of Wipro as our IT partner in the data center and cloud area.”

N S Bala, President - Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction, Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to receive the ‘Quality Global Supplier’ award from innogy SE. This acknowledgement validates the value we have delivered to the client in a short span of time. We will continue to invest in our domain capabilities, IT infrastructure services and digital-led innovations in the utilities segment to support innogy’s business plans.”

Wipro has been present in Germany, Austria and Switzerland since 2002 and today, has 23 offices and project delivery centers in the DACH region, with German speaking staff. The company works with customers across industry sectors such as financial services, retail, automotive, telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities in the DACH region, and offers a broad range of consulting, applications, IT infrastructure management services and digital design, strategy and operations services to its European customers.

