Wipro : receives ‘Quality Global Supplier' award from innogy SE

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company, today announced that it has been recognized as the winner of
the ‘Quality Global Supplier’ award by innogy SE, a leading European
energy company. Wipro was selected as the ‘Quality Global Supplier’ from
among innogy SE’s 800 service providers and was recognized for its
innovative ideas and value delivered to the energy company.
Wipro has been a strategic partner to innogy SE since 2013 and has been
providing datacenter services, applications development and applications
support services to the company.
Nils Scheller, Head of IT Infrastructure Services, innogy SE, said,
“We are pleased that Wipro was awarded the innogy supplier award in the
international category. I think this is a fair reflection of the
outstanding performance of Wipro as our IT partner in the data center
and cloud area.”
N S Bala, President - Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities &
Construction, Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to receive the
‘Quality Global Supplier’ award from innogy SE. This acknowledgement
validates the value we have delivered to the client in a short span of
time. We will continue to invest in our domain capabilities, IT
infrastructure services and digital-led innovations in the utilities
segment to support innogy’s business plans.”
Wipro has been present in Germany, Austria and Switzerland since 2002
and today, has 23 offices and project delivery centers in the DACH
region, with German speaking staff. The company works with customers
across industry sectors such as financial services, retail, automotive,
telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities in the DACH region, and offers
a broad range of consulting, applications, IT infrastructure management
services and digital design, strategy and operations services to its
European customers.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation,
robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients
adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company
recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong
commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have
over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents.
Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a
bold new future.
