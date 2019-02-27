Wipro : to Sell Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand for Up to $110 Million

By Colin Kellaher



Wipro Ltd. (WIT) on Wednesday said it agreed to sell its Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand business to Alight Solutions for up to $110 million in cash.

The India-based information-technology, consulting and outsourcing company said the purchase price includes $100 million at closing and $10 million in deferred consideration payable a year later based on the achievement of performance targets.

Wipro said about 350 Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand employees will be moving to Alight, a provider of health, wealth and human-resources solutions that earlier this month filed for an initial public offering.

Wipro, which last year signed a 10-year agreement to provide solutions and service to Alight, said the companies will continue to explore additional strategic opportunities and possible alignment of their portfolios.

