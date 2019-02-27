Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Wipro    WIPRO   INE075A01022

WIPRO

(WIPRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wipro : to Sell Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand for Up to $110 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:12am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Wipro Ltd. (WIT) on Wednesday said it agreed to sell its Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand business to Alight Solutions for up to $110 million in cash.

The India-based information-technology, consulting and outsourcing company said the purchase price includes $100 million at closing and $10 million in deferred consideration payable a year later based on the achievement of performance targets.

Wipro said about 350 Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand employees will be moving to Alight, a provider of health, wealth and human-resources solutions that earlier this month filed for an initial public offering.

Wipro, which last year signed a 10-year agreement to provide solutions and service to Alight, said the companies will continue to explore additional strategic opportunities and possible alignment of their portfolios.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIPRO
07:12aWIPRO : to Sell Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand for Up to $110 Million
DJ
02:42aWIPRO : to Offer Advanced Cybersecurity Services Layered with Microsoft Security..
AQ
02/26WIPRO : to offer Advanced Cybersecurity Services layered with Microsoft Security..
PU
02/26WIPRO : Master of Arts in STEM launched by King's College and Wipro
AQ
02/26WIPRO : First Master of Arts in STEM Education in the UK launched by King's Coll..
PU
02/26WIPRO : receives ‘Quality Global Supplier' award from innogy SE
BU
02/21WIPRO : What you should expect from digital lending solutions in 2019
PU
02/20WIPRO : Launches QuMiC to Accelerate Migration to Oracle Cloud
AQ
02/20DATA MONETIZATION : New oil of the digital world
PU
02/19WIPRO : Positioned as a Leading Player in ‘Zinnov Zones for Digital Servic..
BU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 588 B
EBIT 2019 98 501 M
Net income 2019 89 576 M
Finance 2019 222 B
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 19,65
P/E ratio 2020 17,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
Capitalization 1 746 B
Chart WIPRO
Duration : Period :
Wipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 336  INR
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Azim Hasham Premji Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO17.17%24 434
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.69%126 977
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.69%107 054
ACCENTURE14.42%102 846
VMWARE, INC.27.70%71 780
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.30%66 599
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.