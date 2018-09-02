Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Wipro    WIPRO   INE075A01022

WIPRO (WIPRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wipro : wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 09:37am CEST
The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd won its biggest-ever contract worth more than $1.5 billion (£1.16 billion) with U.S.-based Alight Solutions LLC for digital services, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Wipro, one of India's top IT firms, said it would earn $1.5-1.6 billion in revenues over the tenure of the deal, which will include services in health, human resources and finance for Illinois-based Alight Solutions.

In July, the Bengaluru-based firm had said it would buy Alight Solutions' India operations for $117 million in cash. The deal is expected to be completed in the quarter ending September.

Shares of the IT firm hit a seven-month high on Friday, gaining as much as 2.53 percent to 306.5 rupees.

Wipro has previously said it expected revenue from its key IT services business for the quarter ending September to be in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIPRO
09:37aWIPRO : wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion
RE
07:22aWIPRO : Wins over $1.5 Billion Deal from Alight Solutions
BU
09/01BARCLAYS : Alps Advisors Inc. Has $976,000 Position in Wipro Limited
AQ
09/01WIPRO : joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance
AQ
08/30WIPRO : Joins BiTA to Drive Blockchain Adoption in the Transportation Industry
BU
08/30WIPRO : Joins BiTA to Drive Blockchain Adoption in the Transportation Industry
PU
08/29WIPRO : wins multi-year contract as finance transformation partner from Denmark'..
AQ
08/29WIPRO : Falck awards contract to Wipro to transform its finance operations
PU
08/28WIPRO : Swinburne and Wipro establish Chair of Artificial Intelligence
AQ
08/25Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Wipro joins BiTA to drive blockchain adoption in the transportation industry 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
07/26PeerStream Aims For $5 Million Uplisting To Nasdaq 
07/24Wipro dips as CLSA moves to Sell 
07/23Wipro Limited 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 576 B
EBIT 2019 91 285 M
Net income 2019 84 674 M
Finance 2019 216 B
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 16,19
P/E ratio 2020 14,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 1 363 B
Chart WIPRO
Duration : Period :
Wipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 286  INR
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Azim Hasham Premji Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO-3.65%19 248
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.52%133 702
ACCENTURE10.44%113 957
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.93%112 381
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.15%64 289
VMWARE, INC.22.29%62 356
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.