|
Wipro : Corporate Governance Report Q4, 2019-20(PDF)
05/04/2020 | 06:54am EDT
ANNEXURE I
Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
|
1.
|
Name of Listed Entity
|
- Wipro Limited
|
2.
|
Quarter ending
|
- 31-Mar-2020
-
Composition Of Board Of Director
|
Title
|
Name of
|
DIN
|
PAN
|
Categ
|
Sub
|
Initial
|
Date
|
Date of
|
Tenu
|
Date
|
Whe
|
Date
|
No. of
|
No of
|
No of
|
No of post
|
R
|
(Mr./
|
he Director
|
|
|
ory
|
Cate
|
Date
|
of
|
cessatio
|
re
|
of
|
ther
|
of
|
Direct
|
Indepen
|
memb
|
of
|
e
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
(Chair
|
gory
|
of
|
Appoin
|
n
|
|
Birth
|
spec
|
pass
|
orship
|
dent
|
ership
|
Chairpers
|
m
|
|
|
|
|
person
|
|
Appoi
|
tment
|
|
|
|
ial
|
ing
|
in
|
Director
|
s in
|
on in
|
a
|
|
|
|
|
/Executi
|
|
ntmen
|
|
|
|
|
resol
|
spec
|
listed
|
ship in
|
Audit/
|
Audit/
|
r
|
|
|
|
|
ve/Non-
|
|
t
|
|
|
|
|
ution
|
ial
|
entitie
|
listed
|
Stake
|
Stakehold
|
k
|
|
|
|
|
Executi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pass
|
resol
|
s
|
entities
|
holder
|
er
|
s
|
|
|
|
|
ve/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ed?
|
ution
|
includi
|
includin
|
Com
|
Committe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indepen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ng
|
g this
|
mittee
|
e held in
|
|
|
|
|
|
dent/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
this
|
listed
|
(s)
|
listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
listed
|
entity
|
includ
|
entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity
|
|
ing
|
including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
this
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
listed
|
entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity
|
|
|
Mr.
|
PremjiAzim H
|
42800023
|
9181GAIRPP
|
NED
|
|
Sep01--
|
201931-Jul-
|
|
619
|
Jul24-
|
Yes
|
Jul16-
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1968
|
|
|
|
1945
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr.
|
PremjiRishad A
|
38990298
|
0436GAAFPR
|
C,ED
|
|
May--
|
201931-Jul-
|
|
59
|
Jan09--
|
NA
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
1977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr.
|
NeemucAbidali Z
|
80600247
|
0207FADZPA
|
ED
|
MDCEO-
|
Feb--
|
201916-Jul-
|
|
51
|
Dec08--
|
NA
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
hwala
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
1967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr.
|
M K
|
0032
|
AAPPS
|
ID
|
|
23-Jul-
|
-Jul-
|
|
69
|
04-
|
NA
|
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
Sharma
|
7684
|
4589K
|
|
|
2014
|
2016
|
|
|
May-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr
|
Ireena
|
0519
|
AADPV
|
ID
|
|
23-Jul-
|
-Oct-
|
|
69
|
02-
|
NA
|
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
|
s.
|
Vittal
|
5656
|
1333J
|
|
|
2014
|
2018
|
|
|
Oct-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr
|
Arundha
|
0201
|
AFXPB
|
ID
|
|
-Jan-
|
-Jan-
|
|
15
|
18-
|
NA
|
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
|
s.
|
ti
|
1213
|
6907K
|
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
Mar-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bhattach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted
|
|
Mr.
|
AWilliamOwens
|
29760042
|
9999ZZZZZZ
|
ID
|
|
201423-Jul-
|
Aug--
|
|
69
|
May08--
|
Yes
|
Jul19-
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
DirectorThe
|
is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
1940
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
a non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
resident
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
does not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAN
|
|
|
|
Mr.
|
DupuisPatrick
|
00460748
|
9999ZZZZZZ
|
ID
|
|
Apr--
|
Apr--
|
|
48
|
Jan01--
|
NA
|
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
DirectorThe
|
is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2016
|
|
|
1963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resident
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
does not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAN
|
|
|
|
Mr.
|
EnnisPatrick J
|
32990746
|
9999ZZZZZZ
|
ID
|
|
Apr--
|
Apr--
|
|
48
|
Sep12--
|
NA
|
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
DirectorThe
|
is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2016
|
|
|
1963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resident
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
does not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Regular chairperson appointed
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Composition of Committees a. Audit Committee
|
|
|
Sr.
|
|
Name of the Director
|
|
Category
|
|
erson/Membership
|
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
|
|
1
|
|
M K Sharma
|
|
ID
|
|
Chairperson
|
|
23-Jul-2014
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Arundhati Bhattacharya
|
|
ID
|
|
Member
|
|
01-Jan-2019
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Ireena Vittal
|
|
ID
|
|
Member
|
|
23-Jul-2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted
|
|
|
b.
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr.
|
|
|
Name of he Director
|
|
Category
|
|
Chairp son/Membership
|
|
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Arundhati Bhattacharya
|
|
ID
|
|
Member
|
|
|
01-Aug-2019
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Rishad A Premji
|
|
C,ED
|
|
Member
|
|
|
01-Feb-2017
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
M K Sharma
|
|
ID
|
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
23-Jul-2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
c.
|
Risk Management Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr.
|
|
|
Name of the Director
|
|
Category
|
|
erson/Membership
|
|
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
M K Sharma
|
|
ID
|
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
23-Jul-2014
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Arundhati Bhattacharya
|
|
ID
|
|
Member
|
|
|
01-Jan-2019
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Ireena Vittal
|
|
ID
|
|
Member
|
|
|
23-Jul-2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr.
|
|
|
Name of the Director
|
|
Category
|
|
erson/Membership
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
William A Owens
|
|
ID
|
|
Chairperson
|
23-Jul-2014
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
M K Sharma
|
|
ID
|
|
Member
|
01-Aug-2019
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Ireena Vittal
|
|
ID
|
|
Member
|
01-Aug-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
-
Meeting of Board of Directors
|
|
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in
|
|
Date(s) of Meeting (if any)
|
|
Whether requirement of
|
|
Number of Directors
|
|
Number of Independent
|
|
|
the previous quarter
|
|
in the relevant quarter
|
|
Quorum met
|
|
present
|
|
Directors present
|
|
|
14-Oct-2019
|
|
13-Jan-2020
|
|
Yes
|
|
9
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
15-Oct-2019
|
|
14-Jan-2020
|
|
Yes
|
|
9
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted
-
Meeting of Committees
|
|
Name of the Committee
|
Date(s) of meeting
|
Date(s) of meeting of the
|
Whether requirement
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
during of the
|
committee in the relevant
|
of Quorum met
|
Directors
|
independent directors
|
|
|
|
committee in the
|
quarter
|
(Yes/No)
|
present
|
present
|
|
|
|
previous quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination &
|
14-Oct-2019
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
5
|
3
|
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination &
|
|
|
|
13-Jan-2020
|
Yes
|
5
|
3
|
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
15-Oct-2019
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
6
|
4
|
|
Audit Committee
|
|
|
|
14-Jan-2020
|
Yes
|
6
|
3
|
|
Stakeholders
|
14-Oct-2019
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
3
|
2
|
|
Relationship Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholders
|
|
|
|
13-Jan-2020
|
Yes
|
3
|
2
|
|
Relationship Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Remarks
|
|
|
Nomination and Renuneration Committe also acts as CSR committee.Nomination and Renuneration Committe also Acts as
|
|
|
|
|
|
CSR committee.Audit Committee also acts as risk management committeeAudit Committee also acts as risk management
|
|
|
|
|
|
committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum gap between any
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
two consecutive (in number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
days) [Only for Audit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
v.
|
Related Party Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject
|
|
Compliance status
|
|
Remark
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes/No/NA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
party transactions and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes of material
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
related party transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted
|
|
|
|
VI.
|
Affirmations
|
|
1.
|
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure
|
requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
|
2.
|
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
|
requirements) Regulations, 2015
-
-
Audit Committee -Yes
-
Nomination & remuneration committee -Yes
-
Stakeholders relationship committee -Yes
-
Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities)- Yes
-
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
-
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
-
a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.- Yesb. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:
|
Name
|
:
|
M Sanaulla Khan
|
Designation
|
:
|
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted
