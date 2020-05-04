Wipro : Corporate Governance Report Q4, 2019-20(PDF)

Log in
05/04/2020 | 06:54am EDT

ANNEXURE I

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

1.

Name of Listed Entity

- Wipro Limited

2.

Quarter ending

- 31-Mar-2020

  1. Composition Of Board Of Director

Title

Name of

DIN

PAN

Categ

Sub

Initial

Date

Date of

Tenu

Date

Whe

Date

No. of

No of

No of

No of post

R

(Mr./

he Director

ory

Cate

Date

of

cessatio

re

of

ther

of

Direct

Indepen

memb

of

e

Ms)

(Chair

gory

of

Appoin

n

Birth

spec

pass

orship

dent

ership

Chairpers

m

person

Appoi

tment

ial

ing

in

Director

s in

on in

a

/Executi

ntmen

resol

spec

listed

ship in

Audit/

Audit/

r

ve/Non-

t

ution

ial

entitie

listed

Stake

Stakehold

k

Executi

pass

resol

s

entities

holder

er

s

ve/

ed?

ution

includi

includin

Com

Committe

Indepen

ng

g this

mittee

e held in

dent/

this

listed

(s)

listed

Nomine

listed

entity

includ

entities

e)

entity

ing

including

this

this listed

listed

entity

entity

Mr.

PremjiAzim H

42800023

9181GAIRPP

NED

Sep01--

201931-Jul-

619

Jul24-

Yes

Jul16-

1

0

0

0

1968

1945

201

Mr.

PremjiRishad A

38990298

0436GAAFPR

C,ED

May--

201931-Jul-

59

Jan09--

NA

9

1

0

1

0

2015

1977

Mr.

NeemucAbidali Z

80600247

0207FADZPA

ED

MDCEO-

Feb--

201916-Jul-

51

Dec08--

NA

1

0

0

0

hwala

2016

1967

Mr.

M K

0032

AAPPS

ID

23-Jul-

-Jul-

69

04-

NA

5

4

2

3

Sharma

7684

4589K

2014

2016

May-

1947

Mr

Ireena

0519

AADPV

ID

23-Jul-

-Oct-

69

02-

NA

4

4

4

0

s.

Vittal

5656

1333J

2014

2018

Oct-

1968

Mr

Arundha

0201

AFXPB

ID

-Jan-

-Jan-

15

18-

NA

4

4

3

1

s.

ti

1213

6907K

2019

2019

Mar-

Bhattach

1956

arya

Mr.

AWilliamOwens

29760042

9999ZZZZZZ

ID

201423-Jul-

Aug--

69

May08--

Yes

Jul19-

1

1

0

0

DirectorThe

is

2017

1940

201

a non

7

resident

does not

hold a

PAN

Mr.

DupuisPatrick

00460748

9999ZZZZZZ

ID

Apr--

Apr--

48

Jan01--

NA

1

1

0

0

DirectorThe

is

2016

2016

1963

a non

resident

does not

hold a

PAN

Mr.

EnnisPatrick J

32990746

9999ZZZZZZ

ID

Apr--

Apr--

48

Sep12--

NA

1

1

0

0

DirectorThe

is

2016

2016

1963

a non

resident

does not

hold a

PAN

Whether Regular chairperson appointed

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

  1. Composition of Committees a. Audit Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

erson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

M K Sharma

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

No.

2

Arundhati Bhattacharya

ID

Member

01-Jan-2019

3

Ireena Vittal

ID

Member

23-Jul-2014

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

b.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr.

Name of he Director

Category

Chairp son/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Arundhati Bhattacharya

ID

Member

01-Aug-2019

No.

2

Rishad A Premji

C,ED

Member

01-Feb-2017

3

M K Sharma

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

c.

Risk Management Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

erson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

M K Sharma

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

No.

2

Arundhati Bhattacharya

ID

Member

01-Jan-2019

3

Ireena Vittal

ID

Member

23-Jul-2014

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

erson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

William A Owens

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

No.

2

M K Sharma

ID

Member

01-Aug-2019

3

Ireena Vittal

ID

Member

01-Aug-2019

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

  1. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in

Date(s) of Meeting (if any)

Whether requirement of

Number of Directors

Number of Independent

the previous quarter

in the relevant quarter

Quorum met

present

Directors present

14-Oct-2019

13-Jan-2020

Yes

9

6

15-Oct-2019

14-Jan-2020

Yes

9

6

Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)

88

  1. Meeting of Committees

Name of the Committee

Date(s) of meeting

Date(s) of meeting of the

Whether requirement

Number of

Number of

during of the

committee in the relevant

of Quorum met

Directors

independent directors

committee in the

quarter

(Yes/No)

present

present

previous quarter

Nomination &

14-Oct-2019

Yes

5

3

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination &

13-Jan-2020

Yes

5

3

Remuneration

Committee

Audit Committee

15-Oct-2019

Yes

6

4

Audit Committee

14-Jan-2020

Yes

6

3

Stakeholders

14-Oct-2019

Yes

3

2

Relationship Committee

Stakeholders

13-Jan-2020

Yes

3

2

Relationship Committee

Nomination and Renuneration Committe also acts as CSR committee.Nomination and Renuneration Committe also Acts as

CSR committee.Audit Committee also acts as risk management committeeAudit Committee also acts as risk management

committee

Maximum gap between any

90

two consecutive (in number of

days) [Only for Audit

Committee]

v.

Related Party Transactions

Subject

Compliance status

Remark

(Yes/No/NA)

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

Not Applicable

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus

Yes

approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Disclosure of notes on related

party transactions and

Disclosure of notes of material

related party transactions

VI.

Affirmations

1.

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

2.

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015

    1. Audit Committee -Yes
    2. Nomination & remuneration committee -Yes
    3. Stakeholders relationship committee -Yes
    4. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities)- Yes
  2. The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
  3. The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
  4. a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.- Yesb. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:

Name

:

M Sanaulla Khan

Designation

:

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

