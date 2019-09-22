Log in
Wipro : Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants from 110 Cities Across 34 Nations

09/22/2019

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 14th edition of the ‘Spirit of Wipro’ (SOW) Run in 110 cities across 34 countries.

The theme for this year’s Run was “#FurtherTogether”, which celebrated the spirit of camaraderie and several thousands of Wipro employees, their friends and families, alumni, customers, partners and suppliers came together for the event.

The SOW Run reinforces the core values of the organization-

  • Be passionate about clients’ success,
  • Treat each person with respect,
  • Be global and responsible and
  • Unyielding integrity in everything we do.

This annual global event has people stepping forward together as a community to bring about progressive change in the society.

Commenting on the run, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “The SOW Run is our annual, global tradition. This year's theme of ‘FurtherTogether’ is aimed to inspire everyone to go the extra mile and is a reminder that anyone can achieve anything if they put their mind to it. We celebrate the collective spirit of Wiproites across the world on this special day and appreciate their contributions towards social causes globally.”

Saurabh Govil, President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited said, “The SOW Run celebrates the people of Wipro. Over the years, this annual run has become one of the largest employee engagement events in the world. Every year the run brings together our employees, their families and friends, clients, partners and suppliers. It is a great testament of what the spirit of togetherness and genuine collaboration can achieve.”

The SOW Run 2019 was organized in New Jersey, Portland, Mountain View, Atlanta, Tampa, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Reading, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Edmonton, Ottawa, Dublin, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur, Curitiba, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Cebu, Manila, Doha, Dubai, Dalian, Singapore, Johannesburg, and Zurich among other cities.

In India, the SOW Run 2019 was held in 15 cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. The event saw an officially timed 21K or half marathon in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad. This apart, timed 10K was held in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Each year the proceeds from the SOW Run are used towards social causes identified by the locations, globally. The funds raised by the runners globally are matched 100% by Wipro Limited and are utilized by Wipro Cares, the community initiatives arm of Wipro Limited. In the United States, where Wipro has a significant presence, the funds will be used to support educational programmes in underserved communities. In India, the 2019 edition of the Run is supporting the educational needs of underprivileged and disadvantaged children.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.


© Business Wire 2019
