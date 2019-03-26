Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD

(WDI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Statement
Wirecard AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard

26-March-2019 / 13:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LL.P., has provided a summary of findings of their independent investigation into allegations relating to certain transactions and corporate governance issues of Wirecard subsidiaries in Asia identified in their preliminary report of May 4, 2018. Rajah & Tann had been brought in by Wirecard following allegations by a whistleblower in Singapore shortly before.

The review did not identify inaccuracies with material impact on the financial reports of Wirecard Group. Revenue of EUR 2.5 million was wrongfully recorded in 2017 which will be restated in the 2018 annual accounts and is compensated by positive restatements identified for the year 2017.  Further, an asset of EUR 3 million was wrongfully recorded for one week  in 2018 and will not be reflected in the 2018 annual accounts. In addition, draft contracts were prepared and signed on behalf of certain subsidiaries, and not fully executed. These events occurred in respect of agreements which may appear to not have underlying genuine transactions. Save for one transaction of approximately EUR 63K, none of the draft transactions were entered into respective ledgers nor did funds flow into or out of Wirecard group companies. 

Furthermore, Rajah & Tann made some additional findings relating in particular to the correlation of payments to agreements and the execution of internal transactions without authority on behalf of the respective Wirecard entity. 

The independent review had no findings of roundtripping or corruption.

The review also did not reveal findings of criminal liability in respect of the headquarters of Wirecard in Munich /Aschheim. Criminal liability may, however, be attributable to individual local employees in Singapore according to local law.

A summary of the key findings of Rajah & Tann's independent review that has been endorsed  by Rajah & Tann] is available under ir.wirecard.com.

In order to allow the results of the review by Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP to be taken into account in the preparation and audit of the annual accounts and annual financial report for the financial year 2018, the management board has decided today to publish the annual financial report and hold the annual balance sheet press conference (currently scheduled for 4 April 2019) on 25 April 2019. 

Management confirms 2019 guidance of reaching an EBITDA of between EUR 740M and EUR 800M.


Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

26-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

791743  26-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791743&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIRECARD
09:10aWIRECARD AG : External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial rep..
EQ
03/25WIRECARD : and MBILLS expand cooperation to offer digital payments via Garmin Pa..
PU
03/22WIRECARD : Senior Wirecard executives approved transactions in fraud probe
AQ
03/22WIRECARD : Senior Wirecard executives approved transactions in fraud probe
AQ
03/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
03/18Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
RE
03/14WIRECARD : Confusion trail Wirecard's Asia Director location
AQ
03/14WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
RE
03/13Hopes Britain will reject no-deal Brexit buoy Europe, Inditex slides
RE
03/12WIRECARD PUTS ACCOUNTING MANAGER ON : Ceo
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 059 M
EBIT 2018 464 M
Net income 2018 362 M
Finance 2018 680 M
Yield 2018 0,22%
P/E ratio 2018 33,66
P/E ratio 2019 24,13
EV / Sales 2018 5,61x
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
Capitalization 12 233 M
Chart WIRECARD
Duration : Period :
Wirecard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 197 €
Spread / Average Target 99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD-25.45%13 836
FISERV16.02%33 419
FIRST DATA CORP49.44%23 686
GLOBAL PAYMENTS28.87%20 978
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES27.99%20 409
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD54.35%9 579
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.