Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD (WDI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.10.2018 / 18:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Artisan Partners Funds, Inc. Madison
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Oct 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.998 % 0.00 % 2.998 % 123565586
Previous notification 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 3703970 0 2.998 % 0 %
Total 3703970 2.998 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


16.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

733035  16.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIRECARD
06:45pWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
08:23aWIRECARD : founding member of EHI mobile payment initiative drives digitization ..
PU
10/15WIRECARD : Europe furniture retailer expands mobile payment app options
AQ
10/12WIRECARD : expands Möbel Inhofer’s payment app
PU
10/11WIRECARD : snags 3 major European retailers as Alipay Payments customers
AQ
10/11WIRECARD : wins KaDeWe, Oberpollinger and Alsterhaus as customers for Alipay pay..
PU
10/10HSBC PAYS, BREXIT : Near the Finish line? | Calamatta Cuschieri
AQ
10/10HSBC PAYS, BREXIT : Near the Finish line?
AQ
10/09Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors
RE
10/09WIRECARD : CEO says 2025 targets are conservative
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/16Wirecard AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/16Wirecard AG reports 1H results 
08/08Facebook - 5 Key Reasons Why I Give The Stock A 'Like' 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 011 M
EBIT 2018 464 M
Net income 2018 357 M
Finance 2018 688 M
Yield 2018 0,13%
P/E ratio 2018 58,81
P/E ratio 2019 42,81
EV / Sales 2018 9,99x
EV / Sales 2019 7,71x
Capitalization 20 765 M
Chart WIRECARD
Duration : Period :
Wirecard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 197 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD82.23%24 024
FISERV17.06%31 236
FIRST DATA CORP37.94%21 625
GLOBAL PAYMENTS15.17%18 565
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.38%18 408
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-17.02%11 732
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.