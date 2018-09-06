Log in
WIRECARD (WDI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/06 08:10:10 am
186.525 EUR   +2.43%
07:34aWirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
DJ
07:31aWIRECARD : Jet Airways Expands Collaboration With Wirecard on Intern..
AQ
09/05Germany's Commerzbank gets the boot from the DAX index
RE
Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index

09/06/2018 | 07:34am CEST

By Nathan Allen

German payment processing company Wirecard will replace Commerzbank in the DAX index from Sept. 24, stock-exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said Thursday.

Commerzbank will move to the MDAX index, which includes 60 shares that rank below the 30 stocks included in the flagship DAX index in terms of size and order-book turnover.

Deutsche Boerse also said that DAX companies that are assigned to technology sectors can now also be included in the TecDAX index, and TecDAX constituents can be listed in MDAX or SDAX.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 3.15% 8.487 Delayed Quote.-32.13%
DAX -1.39% 12040.46 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
DEUTSCHE BOERSE -1.14% 117.5 Delayed Quote.21.38%
MDAX -1.12% 26252.84 Delayed Quote.0.20%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -1.04% 12222.02 Delayed Quote.3.90%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -2.14% 2919.83 Delayed Quote.17.98%
WIRECARD -5.75% 182.1 Delayed Quote.95.66%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 992 M
EBIT 2018 458 M
Net income 2018 356 M
Finance 2018 633 M
Yield 2018 0,12%
P/E ratio 2018 63,22
P/E ratio 2019 46,43
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 8,48x
Capitalization 22 501 M
Chart WIRECARD
Duration : Period :
Wirecard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 178 €
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD95.66%27 668
FISERV21.57%32 386
FIRST DATA CORP54.82%24 100
GLOBAL PAYMENTS23.39%19 854
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.64%19 031
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-5.77%13 016
