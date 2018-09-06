Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index

By Nathan Allen



German payment processing company Wirecard will replace Commerzbank in the DAX index from Sept. 24, stock-exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said Thursday.

Commerzbank will move to the MDAX index, which includes 60 shares that rank below the 30 stocks included in the flagship DAX index in terms of size and order-book turnover.

Deutsche Boerse also said that DAX companies that are assigned to technology sectors can now also be included in the TecDAX index, and TecDAX constituents can be listed in MDAX or SDAX.

