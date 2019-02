Financials (€) Sales 2018 2 060 M EBIT 2018 465 M Net income 2018 362 M Finance 2018 680 M Yield 2018 0,20% P/E ratio 2018 37,66 P/E ratio 2019 26,94 EV / Sales 2018 6,31x EV / Sales 2019 4,75x Capitalization 13 685 M Chart WIRECARD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WIRECARD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 201 € Spread / Average Target 82% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Markus Braun Chief Executive & Technology Officer Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WIRECARD -16.60% 15 515 FISERV 15.13% 33 476 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES 17.42% 26 790 FIRST DATA CORP 47.66% 23 385 GLOBAL PAYMENTS 9.57% 17 878 ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 8.07% 8 835