Wirecard : collaborates with RINGANA for further digitization of the cosmetics pioneer

01/17/2019 | 02:24am EST

Posted on 01/17/2019 at 08:00

Around 600,000 customers and 42,000 sales reps benefit from digital solutions

  • New portal simplifies booking and payment of training courses from a selection of over 900 seminars
  • Easy integration of new payment methods enables RINGANA to develop all European markets individually

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is expanding its partnership with RINGANA. The company is one of Europe's pioneers in sustainably produced and marketed cosmetics and supplements made from natural raw materials. RINGANA has been using Wirecard's payment acceptance solutions in its online shop since 2010 and now records almost 200,000 transactions per year that are processed via Wirecard's digital platform. The digitalization of payment processes has helped RINGANA to almost triple its annual revenues since 2015.

As a further milestone in the cooperation, Wirecard now acts as the acquirer for RINGANA's ticket sales for its own training events. The company reaches its half a million customers through 42,000 business partners. These brand ambassadors are educated and trained at around 900 events a year in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. The tickets for these events are sold online via the company's own booking portal - where, just like in the online shop, new payment providers can easily be integrated thanks to the Wirecard platform.

'RINGANA combines the advantages of direct sales with professionally trained customer communications. This ideal combination of the offline and online worlds aligns with our sustainability philosophy and creates trust among our customers,' said Andreas Wilfinger, Managing Director and owner of RINGANA. 'With Wirecard, we are pleased to have a partner who can reflect our unique customer experience in the way it processes payments.'

Roland Toch, Managing Director CEE at Wirecard, added, 'New approaches in omnichannel marketing are becoming increasingly vital to sales success. With multiple customer touchpoints, it is important to also take their different purchasing preferences into account. We are pleased to be able to support RINGANA in this respect with comprehensive digital payment integration. With our flexible payment solutions, we will continue to drive the digital transformation of the retail sector in a positive direction.'

By innovatively and successfully addressing high-end consumers, RINGANA is a good example of this - as the growth in annual sales to 80 million euros in 2018 shows. In addition, the Austrian company sets standards for sustainability in production, products, packaging and distribution.

Download Press Release

Disclaimer

Wirecard AG published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:23:06 UTC
