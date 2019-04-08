Wirecard : digitalizes payments for Elush, largest Apple Premium Reseller in Singapore

Posted on 04/08/2019 at 08:00

Wirecard supports Elush Retail Group's omnichannel efforts

Elush operates 18 physical stores across Singapore, along with an online shop

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, announced today its collaboration with Elush Retail Group, Singapore's largest Apple Premium Reseller to advance the company's omnichannel sales strategy. Wirecard will provide digital payment services to the group, in both their physical shops and online stores, by way of its fully integrated digital financial commerce platform.

The Elush Retail Group operates 16 iStudio stores in key areas including Singapore Changi Airport and the luxurious Orchard Road, in addition to the online shop, www.istudiosg.com, and two EpiCentre storefronts, acquired in 2018. Wirecard will also provide the backbone for the EpiCentre online store when it launches, thus further empowering the group's omnichannel efforts within its O2O (online-to-offline) strategy.

'We are excited to deliver a fully digital and straightforward checkout experience to our on- and offline customers,' said Oshyn Kay, Head of Marketing at Elush. 'Elush Retail Group is dedicated to not only meeting our customers' needs, but exceeding their expectations and offering an optimal shopping experience. We are happy to partner with Wirecard for digital financial commerce services, and look forward to advancing our cooperation as our business continues to expand.'

'At Wirecard, we are constantly seeking collaborations that deliver innovative solutions. We are thrilled to partner with Elush and provide our payment technology to support a digital customer journey that will benefit shoppers across the country,' added Judith Loh, Head of Relationship Management, APAC Sales at Wirecard. 'The growth of digital payments in Singapore has brought significant advantages for consumers, who enjoy a seamless shopping experience, but also for retailers who see higher productivity. We look forward to continuing to bring these benefits to consumers and businesses across the globe.'

Digital payments are increasingly popular in Singapore. According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, more than 8 in 10 Singaporean consumers use digital payments, and nearly 3 in 5 merchants in the island city-state accept them.

Elush's business started in 2003 as a Nike-only concept store retailer and to date continues to expand its presence with iStudio and EpiCentre stores islandwide, providing a more convenient and accessible shopping experience downtown and in the respective heartlands by way of its omnichannel efforts, along with its other businesses.

In addition to digital payment services, Wirecard ensures a secure checkout experience for iStudio e-commerce customers. In-store iStudio shoppers also benefit from value-added services such as installment plans for large purchases and currency conversion for customers from abroad.

