Wirecard : launches Try Before You Buy with PVH for TOMMY HILFIGER and CALVIN KLEIN

10/02/2018 | 08:22am CEST

Posted on 10/02/2018 at 08:00

Wirecard's Fraud Prevention Suite guarantees safety of payments for retailers

  • PVH Corp. owns a diversified portfolio of iconic American brands that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and CALVIN KLEIN
  • Consumers in Europe can now use the Try Before You Buy flexible invoice payment method on TOMMY HILFIGER and CALVIN KLEIN European e-commerce sites

Wirecard, the leading innovation driver in digital financial technology, is launching the Try Before You Buy flexible invoice payment option. Partnering with PVH Corp.'s [NYSE: PVH] Europe headquarters, which operates the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses in the region, the CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER e-commerce sites in Europe will be the first to use this technology.

Try Before You Buy allows online shoppers to pay for products 30 days after the order has been placed, allowing consumers to try on styles at home and only pay for those they decide to keep. Wirecard's Fraud Prevention Suite (FPS) is based on innovative technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, and secures consumer creditworthiness by analyzing data patterns stretching years back.

Oliver Timm, Chief Commercial Officer, PVH Europe, says: 'Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do and the Try Before Your Buy scheme highlights our commitment to exploring new digital solutions that elevate online shopping. This approach bridges the gap between online and in-store purchasing experiences, enhancing consumer satisfaction and loyalty.'

Vanda Astfäller, Head of Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard, comments: 'We are delighted to announce our partnership with PVH Europe for the CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER European e-commerce sites. The payment guarantee based on Wirecard's AI risk management solution reveals how precisely the pre-recognition and fraud prevention processes nowadays work. Our innovative offering mitigates the risk of e-commerce payment defaults and allows forward thinking merchants, like PVH Europe, to provide consumers with Try Before You Buy flexibility.'

Download Press Release

Disclaimer

Wirecard AG published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:21:04 UTC
