Wirecard : says compliance manager's departure not connected to investigation

Shares in Wirecard have seen volatile trading since the Financial Times ran a series of investigative reports alleging fraud and false accounting at the firm's Asia-Pacific office.

Local staff at the Singapore office of Wirecard may have committed crimes but these were not material to the German payment company's financial position, an investigation by outside law firm Rajah & Tann found, Wirecard said last week.

In a message conveyed by Wirecard, Ng said that he was leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities.

Wirecard has sued the Financial Times over its reports.

(Reporting by Jörn Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)