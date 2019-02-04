Log in
WIRECARD (WDI)

WIRECARD (WDI)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/04 05:34:06 am
117.925 EUR   +8.69%
04:50aWIRECARD : says probes find no evidence of criminal misconduct
03:51aEUROPE : European shares flat as U.S. job data boost fades
01:35aWIRECARD : statement regarding recent media coverage
Wirecard : says probes find no evidence of criminal misconduct

02/04/2019 | 04:50am EST
The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim

FRANKFURT/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Wirecard and its law firm said on Monday that they had found no conclusive evidence of criminal misconduct by any employee of the company, after the Financial Times last week alleged financial wrongdoing at its Singapore office.

The response lifted shares in the German payments firm by 15 percent at the market open, partly reversing losses of 40 percent last week that were triggered by the FT's allegations of forgery and falsification of accounts.

Munich-based Wirecard had initially dismissed the two FT reports on Wednesday and Friday as "inaccurate, misleading and defamatory".

It issued a more detailed response on Monday, saying that a member of its Singapore team had in April 2018 raised concerns about the alleged actions of a finance team member there.

The company then started an investigation, which found no evidence to support the allegations. "Furthermore, there were indications that the allegations could be related to personal animosity between the employees involved," the company said.

Wirecard hired Singaporean law firm Rajah & Tann for a review which is about to be completed, but which has so far not found evidence of criminal misconduct, the electronic payments company said.

Rajah & Tann, in a statement, confirmed that it had sent a letter to Wirecard on Feb. 3 which stated that its inquiry was ongoing. "To date we have made no conclusive findings of criminal misconduct on the part of any officer or employee of the company," said the letter, posted on Wirecard's website.

Singaporean police on Monday said they were looking into the reports of alleged financial irregularities.

SHORT SELLERS' FAVOURITE

Wirecard, founded in 1999, has been a perennial target for speculative short sellers - market players who seek to profit from falls in a company's share price - who have questioned its accounting methods and rapid international expansion.

These speculative attacks have caused huge volatility in Wirecard's stock, though its share price has rebounded repeatedly, with the company last year entering the blue-chip DAX index.

These allegations have not, however, led to any investigations of the company by Germany's financial regulator or state prosecutors. Instead, prosecutors are investigating the short sellers on suspicion of market manipulation.

The Munich state prosecutor's office on Friday said it had found no evidence of the alleged wrongdoing reported by the FT.

Most sell-side analysts are bullish on Wirecard, with 10 out of 28 rating the stock a 'strong buy' and a further 13 a 'buy', according to Refinitiv data. Their median price target is 208 euros - 70 percent above where the stock was trading after it bounced on Monday.

Wirecard said in its statement that the allegations by the Singapore staffer related to potential compliance breaches between 2015 and 2018.

These related to revenues of 6.9 million euros (6.05 million pounds) and costs of 4.1 million, as well as an internal transfer of intellectual property worth 2.6 million.

Markus Braun, the CEO of Wirecard and its largest shareholder with a 7 percent stake, played down the latest allegations as a "non-story".

"We have examined everything," he told the Handelsblatt business daily in an interview.

"There is no risk. We did not have to make any corrections or adjustments to our accounts."

Wirecard reported on Jan. 30 that its fourth-quarter revenues grew by 40 percent and core earnings by 37 percent, and confirmed its guidance for profits of 740 million-800 million euros this year.

Wirecard is set to hold a conference call on Monday at 1300 CET (1200 GMT/2000 Singapore time).

(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)

By Douglas Busvine and John Geddie
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.01% 11179.13 Delayed Quote.5.89%
WIRECARD 12.35% 121.65 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 051 M
EBIT 2018 464 M
Net income 2018 361 M
Finance 2018 680 M
Yield 2018 0,20%
P/E ratio 2018 37,01
P/E ratio 2019 26,59
EV / Sales 2018 6,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,66x
Capitalization 13 407 M
Chart WIRECARD
Duration : Period :
Wirecard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 200 €
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD-18.30%15 356
FISERV12.83%33 041
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES9.30%24 937
FIRST DATA CORP45.77%23 085
GLOBAL PAYMENTS10.31%17 998
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION20.82%9 878
