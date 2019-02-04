DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Wirecard statement regarding recent media coverage



04.02.2019 / 07:30

-Wirecard rebuts FT articles

-According to law firm Rajah & Tann "no conclusive findings"



With regard to the misleading coverage of the Financial Times, the Management Board makes the following correction:



Wirecard has strong governance procedures and controls, which are subject to continuous reviews and improvement in line with the company's governance guidelines and regulatory requirements. Wirecard continuously conducts stringent internal and external audits. Any concerns resulting from audits or raised by individuals are always thoroughly and appropriately investigated. Wirecard's corporate governance and compliance unit operates and conducts its investigations confidentially and independently of the executive and supervisory board and provides reports to both boards on relevant findings.



In April 2018, a member of Wirecard's team in Singapore raised concerns to our local legal and compliance department about alleged actions of a member of Wirecard's finance team in Singapore. The allegations related to potential compliance breaches in the area of accounting for the period 2015-2018 totalling revenues of EUR 6.9m and costs of EUR 4.1m as well as an internal transfer of software intellectual property valued at EUR 2.6m.



As is standard practice, Wirecard's compliance team, which has independent and comprehensive rights to conduct investigations, started an internal investigation of the allegations. This internal investigation found no evidence to support the allegations and concluded that they were unfounded. Furthermore, there were indications that the allegations could be related to personal animosity between the employees involved. In line with our internal compliance guidelines, the compliance team still decided to undertake an independent investigation by the reputable Singaporean compliance law firm Rajah & Tann.



Based on interviews with the employee making the allegations, Rajah & Tann documented the allegations and reviewed submitted documents. Subsequently, Rajah & Tann was mandated on 18 May 2018 to perform a full investigation.



The audit is about to be completed. To date neither Wirecard's internal compliance department nor Rajah & Tann (see also the statement of Rajah & Tann at ir.wirecard.com) have made any conclusive findings of criminal misconduct on the part of any officer or employee of the company.



We fundamentally contradict the reporting of Dan McCrum.





Conference Call



Date / Time: 4 February 2019, at 01.00 p.m. CET (conducted in English)



Please find in the following the dial-in data:



+49 30 232531173

Germany local (English)

+44 1635 598062

United Kingdom local (English)

+1 516-269-8983

United States local (English)



You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (15 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time.



Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY



About Wirecard:



Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We offer both business customers and also consumers a constantly growing ecosystem of real-time value added services in the area of innovative digital payment processing via an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem focuses on the areas of Payment & Risk, Retail & Transaction Banking, Loyalty & Couponing and Data Analytics & Conversion Rate Enhancement across all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in multiple key markets and holds licences for all important payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX, TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us at www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.



