WIRECARD    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD (WDI)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/04 02:27:55 am
127.5 EUR   +17.51%
01:35aWIRECARD : statement regarding recent media coverage
EQ
12:01aWIRECARD : Singaporean police looking into FT reports on Wirecard
RE
01/30WIRECARD AG : Preliminary results 2018
EQ
Wirecard : statement regarding recent media coverage

02/04/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wirecard statement regarding recent media coverage

04.02.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-Wirecard rebuts FT articles
-According to law firm Rajah & Tann "no conclusive findings" 

With regard to the misleading coverage of the Financial Times, the Management Board makes the following correction:
 
Wirecard has strong governance procedures and controls, which are subject to continuous reviews and improvement in line with the company's governance guidelines and regulatory requirements. Wirecard continuously conducts stringent internal and external audits. Any concerns resulting from audits or raised by individuals are always thoroughly and appropriately investigated. Wirecard's corporate governance and compliance unit operates and conducts its investigations confidentially and independently of the executive and supervisory board and provides reports to both boards on relevant findings.
 
In April 2018, a member of Wirecard's team in Singapore raised concerns to our local legal and compliance department about alleged actions of a member of Wirecard's finance team in Singapore. The allegations related to potential compliance breaches in the area of accounting for the period 2015-2018 totalling revenues of EUR 6.9m and costs of EUR 4.1m as well as an internal transfer of software intellectual property valued at EUR 2.6m.
 
As is standard practice, Wirecard's compliance team, which has independent and comprehensive rights to conduct investigations, started an internal investigation of the allegations. This internal investigation found no evidence to support the allegations and concluded that they were unfounded. Furthermore, there were indications that the allegations could be related to personal animosity between the employees involved. In line with our internal compliance guidelines, the compliance team still decided to undertake an independent investigation by the reputable Singaporean compliance law firm Rajah & Tann.
 
Based on interviews with the employee making the allegations, Rajah & Tann documented the allegations and reviewed submitted documents. Subsequently, Rajah & Tann was mandated on 18 May 2018 to perform a full investigation.
 
The audit is about to be completed. To date neither Wirecard's internal compliance department nor Rajah & Tann (see also the statement of Rajah & Tann at ir.wirecard.com) have made any conclusive findings of criminal misconduct on the part of any officer or employee of the company.
 
We fundamentally contradict the reporting of Dan McCrum.
  
 
Conference Call
 
Date / Time: 4 February 2019, at 01.00 p.m. CET (conducted in English)
 
Please find in the following the dial-in data:
 
+49 30 232531173
Germany local (English)
+44 1635 598062
United Kingdom local (English)
+1 516-269-8983
United States local (English)
 
You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (15 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time.
 
Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

About Wirecard:
 
Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We offer both business customers and also consumers a constantly growing ecosystem of real-time value added services in the area of innovative digital payment processing via an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem focuses on the areas of Payment & Risk, Retail & Transaction Banking, Loyalty & Couponing and Data Analytics & Conversion Rate Enhancement across all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in multiple key markets and holds licences for all important payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX, TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us at www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.
 

04.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772039  04.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772039&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
