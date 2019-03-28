Log in
Wirecard    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD

(WDI)
My previous session
Wirecard : sues FT over investigative reports

03/28/2019 | 11:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard said on Thursday it was suing the Financial Times over a series of investigative reports that it said made use of, and misrepresented, business secrets.

Wirecard has filed a suit at the Munich regional court against both the FT and its reporter, Dan McCrum, seeking a ruling on the merits of its case. If successful, the company would then press for monetary redress.

"Our objective is to seek a halt to the incorrect use of business secrets for the purposes of reporting, as well as damages," Wirecard said in a statement. No comment was immediately available from the FT.

The fightback comes after the FT alleged in January that Wirecard's Singapore staff had engaged in fraud and false accounting, basing its reporting on a law firm's probe of allegations made by an unnamed whistleblower.

The newspaper's revelations wiped billions off the market value of Wirecard, Germany's leading 'fintech' company that only last year was promoted to the blue-chip DAX index, and triggered an investigation by Singapore police.

Wirecard said on Monday that the final results of a probe by outside law firm Rajah & Tann had found that local staff in Singapore may have committed financial crimes, but that these were not material and there was no evidence that its German head office was complicit.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.01% 11424.64 Delayed Quote.8.15%
WIRECARD -1.01% 122.8 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 059 M
EBIT 2018 466 M
Net income 2018 362 M
Finance 2018 680 M
Yield 2018 0,18%
P/E ratio 2018 42,28
P/E ratio 2019 30,31
EV / Sales 2018 7,13x
EV / Sales 2019 5,39x
Capitalization 15 365 M
Chart WIRECARD
Duration : Period :
Wirecard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 197 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD-6.36%17 302
FISERV19.28%34 356
FIRST DATA CORP54.23%24 445
GLOBAL PAYMENTS29.92%21 150
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES30.39%20 791
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD63.43%10 510
