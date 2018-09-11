Wirecard : to collaborate with Q Versicherung to provide insurance for online retailers

Posted on 09/11/2018 at 08:00

The insurance cover helps companies make their online business safer

Wirecard, the global leader in innovation for digital financial technology, is entering into a new partnership with Q Versicherung Service to provide online shop operators with an innovative, tailor-made insurance solution via the Checkout Portal. Q Versicherung is an online service provider and provides exclusive, target group-specific insurance products and coverage concepts.

The Wirecard Checkout Portal offers SMEs and start-ups alike a plug-in tool to guarantee online payment options that are suited to individual requirements. The registration process is fast, uncomplicated and can be completed directly online with minimal administrative effort. The Checkout Portal allows e-commerce merchants to offer any desired payment methods and integrate them.

The insurance cover for Wirecard partners will as of now help the online shop operators make their business more secure and as a result even more efficient. In addition to protecting against financial damages, this insurance package goes one step further: Online shops are also set to receive help in recognizing and minimizing risks. In addition, they will be informed of current threat situations via a specially-developed app. A modular approach allows partners and customers of Wirecard to collate comprehensive insurance cover individually.

Florian Gnan, CEO at Q Versicherung, says: 'As a result of the new cooperation with the Wirecard Checkout Portal, we are delighted to be able to support even more operators with our innovative insurance solutions. Above all else, security and trust are required for success in e-commerce.'

Timo Seifert, Head of Setup & Development at Wirecard, adds: 'A deficient product or an inadequate service can result in incalculable financial burdens. As a result of our cooperation with Q Versicherung, we are helping online retailers to control such risks and in so doing reduce the costs for risk situations.'

