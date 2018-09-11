Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD (WDI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wirecard : to collaborate with Q Versicherung to provide insurance for online retailers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:17am CEST

Posted on 09/11/2018 at 08:00

The insurance cover helps companies make their online business safer

Wirecard, the global leader in innovation for digital financial technology, is entering into a new partnership with Q Versicherung Service to provide online shop operators with an innovative, tailor-made insurance solution via the Checkout Portal. Q Versicherung is an online service provider and provides exclusive, target group-specific insurance products and coverage concepts.

The Wirecard Checkout Portal offers SMEs and start-ups alike a plug-in tool to guarantee online payment options that are suited to individual requirements. The registration process is fast, uncomplicated and can be completed directly online with minimal administrative effort. The Checkout Portal allows e-commerce merchants to offer any desired payment methods and integrate them.

The insurance cover for Wirecard partners will as of now help the online shop operators make their business more secure and as a result even more efficient. In addition to protecting against financial damages, this insurance package goes one step further: Online shops are also set to receive help in recognizing and minimizing risks. In addition, they will be informed of current threat situations via a specially-developed app. A modular approach allows partners and customers of Wirecard to collate comprehensive insurance cover individually.

Florian Gnan, CEO at Q Versicherung, says: 'As a result of the new cooperation with the Wirecard Checkout Portal, we are delighted to be able to support even more operators with our innovative insurance solutions. Above all else, security and trust are required for success in e-commerce.'

Timo Seifert, Head of Setup & Development at Wirecard, adds: 'A deficient product or an inadequate service can result in incalculable financial burdens. As a result of our cooperation with Q Versicherung, we are helping online retailers to control such risks and in so doing reduce the costs for risk situations.'

Download Press Release

Disclaimer

Wirecard AG published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIRECARD
08:17aWIRECARD : to collaborate with Q Versicherung to provide insurance for online re..
PU
09/06DAX newcomer Wirecard sees plenty more room for growth
RE
09/06CORRECTION - WIRECARD AG : Jet Airways Expands Collaboration With Wirecard on In..
AQ
09/06Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
DJ
09/06WIRECARD : Jet Airways Expands Collaboration With Wirecard on International Paym..
AQ
09/05Germany's Commerzbank gets the boot from the DAX index
RE
09/04WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/04WIRECARD : Technology partners simplify payment at 6K EV charging stations in Eu..
AQ
09/04WIRECARD : payment solution now available across online IKEA stores in Malaysia
PU
08/30WIRECARD : gains the Kraemer Jeweler Group as new customer
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/16Wirecard AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/16Wirecard AG reports 1H results 
08/08Facebook - 5 Key Reasons Why I Give The Stock A 'Like' 
07/30V For Victory 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 995 M
EBIT 2018 459 M
Net income 2018 356 M
Finance 2018 644 M
Yield 2018 0,11%
P/E ratio 2018 64,61
P/E ratio 2019 47,44
EV / Sales 2018 11,2x
EV / Sales 2019 8,67x
Capitalization 23 014 M
Chart WIRECARD
Duration : Period :
Wirecard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 186 €
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD100.12%26 712
FISERV21.89%32 362
FIRST DATA CORP50.57%23 493
GLOBAL PAYMENTS25.28%19 572
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.09%18 991
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-6.28%13 019
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.