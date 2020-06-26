Accounting firms must help in Wirecard case - Germany

Auditors must help with clearing up the case of Wirecard, the payments firm which disclosed a hole in its books that accountants EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud, the German economy ministry said on Friday

"Of course, they (accounting firms) have to recognise errors in balance sheets early on and when something went wrong, they have to actively help clearing it up," a ministry spokeswoman said at a regular news conference.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert called the case worrying and added that possible oversight weaknesses must be fixed.

