Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/01 07:49:00 am
4.725 EUR   -17.54%
07:21aAllianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
RE
06:42aWIRECARD : Munich Prosecutors Search Wirecard Offices
DJ
06:31aPolice raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal

07/01/2020 | 07:21am EDT
The logo of Allianz is seen in Paris

Allianz said on Wednesday that it was ending its relationship with Wirecard Bank and removing from the market a mobile payment app that the two companies had developed.

The move is further fallout in corporate Germany amid an accounting scandal involving the German payments company Wirecard.

The app "Allianz Pay & Protect" allowed payments on Apple and Android devices to have insurance protection.

A spokeswoman declined to say how many customers it had but said it would be useable until the end of August.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -1.79% 178.52 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
APPLE INC. 0.83% 364.8 Delayed Quote.24.23%
WIRECARD AG -10.99% 5.04 Delayed Quote.-94.67%
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
07:21aAllianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
RE
06:42aWIRECARD : Munich Prosecutors Search Wirecard Offices
DJ
06:31aPolice raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
RE
05:05aWIRECARD : headquarters raided in probe of accounting scandal
AQ
04:52aWIRECARD : Insolvency Administrator Sees Investor Interest for Assets
DJ
04:22aWIRECARD : DWP service update
AQ
03:36aWIRECARD : Munich prosecutors search Wirecard headquarters, as probe widens
RE
06/30WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/30WIRECARD AG : Termination employment contract Dr. Markus Braun
EQ
06/30EUROPE : European shares edge lower at the end of strong quarter
RE
Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 104 M 3 104 M
Net income 2019 524 M 587 M 587 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
P/E ratio 2019 1,36x
Yield 2019 4,30%
Capitalization 701 M 788 M 785 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -0,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,60 €
Last Close Price 5,73 €
Spread / Highest target 511%
Spread / Average Target 225%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-94.67%788
FISERV, INC.-16.10%65 355
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.09%50 734
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.58%21 079
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.3.45%11 584
AFTERPAY LIMITED108.30%11 287
