German's watchdog widens probe of possible Wirecard insider trading
07/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT
Germany's financial watchdog is widening its examination into possible insider trading of Wirecard shares to include any individuals who have sat on the company's management and supervisory boards in 2020, a BaFin spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The spokeswoman added that it was taking a close look at all Wirecard trades over the past few months for any irregularities.
(Reporting Hans Seidensteucker; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Arno Schuetze)