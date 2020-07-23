Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 02:42:20 pm
1.67 EUR   -7.61%
07:04pGERMANY PLANS REGULATORY OVERHAUL AFTER WIRECARD SCANDAL : newspaper
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Germany plans regulatory overhaul after Wirecard scandal: newspaper

07/23/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is seeking a regulatory overhaul to avoid a repeat of the supervisory failures that allowed Wirecard build up a 2 billion euro hole in its accounts before collapsing last month, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The proposals, contained in a draft seen by the newspaper on Thursday, involve a relaxation of rules preventing the body that regulates auditors from informing the Finance Ministry if they find any irregularities.

Wirecard collapsed in June after EY, its auditor for more than a decade, refused to sign off on its 2019 accounts. Three former top executives at the payments company were arrested on Wednesday. Prosecutors suspect them of faking the company's accounts.

In future, under the proposals, companies will be obliged to change their auditor every 10 years and stricter divisions will be imposed between auditors' consulting and auditing businesses.

The proposals also envisage new powers for financial regulator Bafin to intervene when it suspects irregularities at banks, insurers or payment services companies.

The proposals are a reaction to suggestions that regulators were slow to act despite having received reports from whistleblowers as long ago as 2015 about irregularities at Wirecard.

Scholz, who is the leading candidate to lead his Social Democrat Party (SPD) into next year's national election, is facing criticism from other parties after it emerged that he had been told of irregularities at the company 18 months ago.

The minister plans to review the matter of auditors' civil liability for their failings and is also considering potential changes to criminal law, the newspaper said.

"I want to strengthen the rules so cases like this can never happen again," he was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)

Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 215 M 3 215 M
Net income 2019 524 M 608 M 608 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 319 M 1 319 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,43x
Yield 2019 13,6%
Capitalization 221 M 256 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -0,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,08 €
Last Close Price 1,81 €
Spread / Highest target -35,8%
Spread / Average Target -40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Freis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-98.32%256
FISERV, INC.-11.41%68 582
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.61%53 181
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.88%21 971
AFTERPAY LIMITED145.90%14 407
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.13.20%12 676
