Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said it has no plans to ban short-selling in payments company Wirecard even as hedge funds increased their bets speculating on a fall in the company's share price.

"We are not currently planning a short sale ban for Wirecard," the BaFin spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"High net short positions alone are not a reason," she said.

Hedge funds have significantly increased their bets on falling shares over the past few days. Net short positions now stand at more than ten percent, according to data published in the Federal Gazette on Thursday.

Short-selling is when an investor borrows shares to sell in the hope of being able to buy them back later at a lower price.

It marks a change of approach for the Bonn-based regulator which issued a two month short selling ban to curb the stock's volatility in 2018 after the Financial Times cast doubt on the company's accounting.

Wirecard denies accounting irregularities and disclosure violations.

In an attempt to shore up investor confidence, Wirecard hired KPMG to conduct an independent audit.

Last month KPMG published its report and said it had insufficient information to disprove the allegations, leading to an immediate 26% drop in Wirecard's share price.

BaFin said earlier this week it was conducting multiple investigations into Wirecard, which said it fully supports requests for information.

(Reporting by Hans Seidensteucker and Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Tom Sims; editing by Edward Taylor)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
SIMS LIMITED -2.91% 6.34 End-of-day quote.-2.01%
WIRECARD AG -2.65% 83.35 Delayed Quote.-22.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
03:09aGermany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
RE
05/14WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/14WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Intelsat, Boeing
05/14WIRECARD : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/14WIRECARD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/14WIRECARD : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05/14WIRECARD : and Varengold Bank cooperate to provide financing and market-leading ..
PU
05/14WIRECARD : 1Q Earnings, Revenue Increased
DJ
05/14WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 769 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 524 M
Finance 2019 1 135 M
Yield 2019 0,30%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 10 209 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 164,30  €
Last Close Price 83,35  €
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 97,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-22.47%11 030
FISERV INC.-14.11%66 493
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.00%49 146
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.01%18 564
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.0.18%7 698
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-31.37%7 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group