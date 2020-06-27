Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Germany's beleaguered Wirecard to proceed with business after insolvency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

Wirecard, the German scandal-hit payments company, said on Saturday it would proceed with business activities after filing for insolvency and expects a provisional administrator to be appointed by judicial authorities shortly.

"The management board is of the opinion that continuation is in the best interests of the creditors," it said in a statement. "Whether insolvency proceedings will be opened is still under review."

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

The insolvency filing did not include the company's Wirecard Bank unit, which holds an estimated 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion) in deposits and is already under emergency management by BaFin, the German banking regulator.

"It is being continuously reviewed whether insolvency applications also have to be filed for subsidiaries of the Wirecard Group," the statement said. "With the exception of a small development branch office, no insolvency applications have been filed by Group companies at present."

The company said its bank would continue to carry out payments to merchants and that it was in contact with regulators and credit card companies.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has imposed a number of requirements on Wirecard, including not to dispose of any assets or funds, and not carry out any regulated activities.

The company said it was in talks with the FCA about its Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd unit and was hopeful that it will implement measures that allow it to resume operations.

The European Union is investigating BaFin over the collapse of Wirecard, a rare measure that heaps embarrassment on Germany days before it is due to take over the EU's rotating presidency.

Investors want to know why EY did not spot problems in Wirecard's finances earlier.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mike Harrison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
01:02pWIRECARD : German development bank could lose 100 mln euros from Wirecard insolv..
RE
12:10pWirecard Scandal Puts Spotlight on Auditor Ernst & Young -- Update
DJ
10:15aWIRECARD : informs customers and partners about current business operations
EQ
09:16aWirecard Scandal Puts Spotlight on Auditor Ernst & Young
DJ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/26Filipino lawyer says he's been framed over Wirecard's missing billions
RE
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/26U.K. Regulators Suspend Wirecard's British Operations --3rd Update
DJ
06/26U.K. Regulators Suspend Wirecard's British Operations --2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 106 M 3 106 M
Net income 2019 524 M 587 M 587 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,30x
Yield 2019 19,3%
Capitalization 157 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -0,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 81,45 €
Last Close Price 1,28 €
Spread / Highest target 20 977%
Spread / Average Target 6 258%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-98.81%176
FISERV INC.-15.74%63 547
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.76%48 730
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.10%19 989
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.0.32%11 233
AFTERPAY LIMITED94.67%10 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group