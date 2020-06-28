Log in
WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  
Germany to sever ties with accounting watchdog after Wirecard scandal

06/28/2020 | 09:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

The German government plans to terminate its contract with the country's accounting watchdog after payments company Wirecard filed for insolvency last week in one of Germany's biggest fraud scandals, a government official said on Sunday.

Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported earlier on Sunday that the Justice and Finance Ministries would on Monday cut ties with the Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP), a quasi-private entity that supervises the financial statements of listed firms.

"We have reached an agreement with the Finance Ministry to terminate the contract," said the Justice Ministry official, who declined to be named or give further details.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment. FREP also declined to comment.

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

The scandal has put the spotlight on Germany's financial regulator BaFin, whose investigations into misconduct partly rely on FREP and is facing accusations of failing to supervise the financial technology company.

BaFin declined to comment.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 106 M 3 106 M
Net income 2019 524 M 587 M 587 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,30x
Yield 2019 19,3%
Capitalization 157 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -0,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 94,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
