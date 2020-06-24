Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ

SoftBank, Credit Suisse created $1 billion lifeline for company that now strands bond investors

By Margot Patrick

Last year, before the unraveling of Wirecard AG, two heavyweight financial players set up an unusual $1 billion investment in the payments company. A structured product tied to that deal is now foundering, amplifying the damage from the fintech giant's troubles.

In April 2019, Wirecard said an affiliate of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., one of the world's largest technology investors, would buy EUR900 million ($1 billion) in convertible bonds from the payments company and enter into a strategic partnership with it.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG, which advised SoftBank on the deal, later packaged up those bonds and resold them to third-party investors. The deal, completed in September, buoyed Wirecard's shaky stock price and was seen as a shot in the arm as accounting allegations dogged the company.

Wirecard's stock crashed last week when its auditor said it couldn't account for more than $2 billion in deposits on the company's balance sheet. So did the Credit Suisse-arranged convertible bonds. They now trade for 12% of face value, stranding investors and European private banks that bought the debt.

The hit to SoftBank and Credit Suisse may be limited financially, since neither holds significant exposure to the Wirecard bonds, according to people familiar with the matter. But it shows how Wirecard's sudden fall has ricocheted onto institutions that aided the company's rise to the top of Europe's tech scene. The investment may have prolonged Wirecard's survival and drew in a last spurt of cash before things came unglued.

Union Investment, an arm of Germany's DZ Bank, said it is considering legal action in the case, according to a spokesman. It was one of Wirecard's largest shareholders before selling most of its stake in May, and invested in the Credit Suisse-arranged bonds before selling them in March.

Other holders of the bonds included mutual funds managed by French bank BNP Paribas SA and by Crédit Mutuel, a French cooperative bank. BNP Paribas and Crédit Mutuel didn't respond to requests for comment.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.

A SoftBank spokesman said: "Allegations that continued to surround the company after the release of the 2018 audited financials, and our investment, led us to push for the independent audit that helped to uncover the apparent fraud."

SoftBank's limited exposure to Wirecard is part of what made the original deal so unusual. While SoftBank executives organized the investment, the company itself never contributed any cash, The Wall Street Journal reported last November.

The Wirecard deal was instead backed by a fund with commitments from Mubadala Investment Co., an Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund, and the SoftBank employees, who included Vision Fund executives Rajeev Misra and Akshay Naheta.

The strategic partnership between SoftBank and Wirecard was one of many the payments company struck and didn't make a meaningful business impact, according to a person familiar with the matter.

After the April announcement, Wirecard had to tackle a series of conditions set by the SoftBank unit, people familiar with the matter said. It needed to get its 2018 financial results signed off by auditor Ernst & Young GmbH, apply successfully for a credit rating, and issue a regular corporate bond that would act as a benchmark for the eventual convertible bond deal.

Wirecard accomplished all three. It issued the regular corporate bond worth EUR500 million via seven investment banks in early September. That bond now trades for less than 40 cents on the euro. Moody's Investors Service, which gave the deal its lowest investment grade at the time, withdrew the rating Monday. Moody's declined to comment.

An EY Germany spokeswoman said the firm is "reviewing all new and emerging information in relation to Wirecard financial statements and will take all actions as appropriate."

Credit Suisse set about structuring a transaction that would transfer Wirecard's credit risk to other investors. The Swiss bank specializes in such financial engineering, frequently packaging up assets that offer an appetizing return for wealthy clients.

A team of Credit Suisse bankers channeled the deal through a Dutch entity called Argentum Netherlands BV, one of several that Credit Suisse operates. The team then created new securities whose repayment was tied to the convertible bond's cash flows.

The Argentum bonds were issued simultaneously with the convertible bond in September, with Credit Suisse temporarily taking on Wirecard's credit risk so that the fund backed by SoftBank employees and Mubadala wouldn't have to hand over any cash. Bank salespeople then sold the Argentum bonds to a small group of hedge funds and European private banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Wirecard's share price rose and interest rates fell between the April announcement and September deal completion, making the SoftBank executives and Mubadala an instant EUR64 million profit before transaction fees.

The structure of the deal meant they retained exposure without ever putting up significant cash. Had Wirecard's stock price stayed up for several years, the position could have been worth EUR450 million.

Weeks later, in October, trading prices for the Argentum bond lurched lower after the Financial Times published internal Wirecard spreadsheets and correspondence that appeared to show an effort to inflate sales and profits at Wirecard businesses in Dubai and Ireland and to mislead EY.

Wirecard denied the allegations at the time. That month, Wirecard's board appointed an outside auditor, KPMG, to probe the alleged accounting problems.

In April of this year, Wirecard shares dropped when KPMG said there were obstacles in its investigation and it couldn't confirm purported revenue. The final straw came last week when EY refused to approve the company's 2019 annual financial statement, saying it couldn't verify $2 billion of cash on Wirecard's balance sheet.

Wirecard's recently departed chief executive, Markus Braun, was arrested in Germany on Monday.

An Argentum prospectus states that Credit Suisse isn't responsible for any checks on the underlying companies whose stock or bonds it packages up.

It isn't Credit Suisse's first hiccup from structured securities. Collateral in earlier deals through similar entities included bonds issued by Portugal's Banco Espírito Santo SA, which bought such notes itself and collapsed from alleged financial fraud in 2014.

Another note sold to Credit Suisse clients packaged part of a loan the bank made to a Mozambique state-owned company to buy tuna boats. Investors in those notes were paid back before Mozambique defaulted, disclosures show.

Credit Suisse is also one of several banks being sued by investors in Luckin, a Chinese coffee company that raised more than $2 billion in stock and bonds. On April 2, Luckin said as much as $310 million of its 2019 sales had been faked, prompting investigations by Chinese and U.S. authorities.

Credit Suisse says it is a victim of rogue employees in the Mozambique deals and is cooperating with authorities. It hasn't commented on Luckin but said it took a charge in the first quarter against a loan related to a Chinese beverage company and won a court order in the Cayman Islands this month to liquidate Luckin stock.

--Paul J. Davies contributed to this article.

