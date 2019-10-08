Log in
Wirecard AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025

0
10/08/2019

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
08.10.2019 / 07:15
08 October 2019


Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
 

  • Vision increase based on strong, accelerated organic growth and strategic partnerships
  • Expected transaction volume of more than EUR 810 billion in 2025
  • Revenues of more than EUR 12 billion, EBITDA of more than EUR 3.8 billion in 2025
  • "Commerce on the Move" and data-driven value-added services form the core topics at the Capital Markets Day

Aschheim (Munich)/New York. Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is increasing its Vision 2025. Strong, accelerating organic growth drivers and powerful partnerships such as SoftBank have led management to increase the key figures of transaction volume, revenue and EBITDA targeted for 2025.

The anticipated transaction volume in 2025 is expected to be more than EUR 810 billion (up from EUR 710 billion). Group revenues in the same year could reach more than EUR 12 billion (previously expected: more than EUR 10 billion), EBITDA more than EUR 3.8 billion (compared to more than EUR 3.3 billion previously). The FCF conversion is expected to remain unchanged at more than 65 percent.

Wirecard's strategy to achieve these growth-accelerating targets is based on three pillars:

In addition to ongoing success with smaller and medium-sized customers and business partners, the increased focus on large companies will lead to a significant increase in transaction volumes - while at the same time realizing profitable economies of scale.

The ongoing development of the payment ecosystem and its expansion to include digital financial services as well as data-driven value-added services form another important pillar. Thanks to comprehensive insights into the individual purchasing behavior of their customers, merchants benefit from tailor-made price and service offers, cross-sector customer loyalty programs and other value-added services. This ultimately leads to significantly improved conversion rates and significant revenue increases, while at the same time reducing customer acquisition costs. In addition, there are numerous digital financing options available to merchants. Alongside personalized and convenient shopping experiences, end consumers also benefit from valuable additional services such as credit or insurance - in real time and independent of the sales channel.

The third pillar is Wirecard's global presence, which will also be greatly expanded in the coming years. From Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America to North America and the Middle East/Africa, in addition to a broad international range of services, an extensive network of local technology, service and sales locations is available to drive forward Wirecard's strong growth.

At the company's Capital Markets Day and Innovation Day, which will take place today at 10:00 a.m. local time in New York, USA (4:00 p.m. CEST), Wirecard CEO Markus Braun, CFO Alexander von Knoop, CPO Susanne Steidl and representatives of top management will provide further insights into the company's development in addition to its Vision 2025. In particular, innovations and growth drivers around the topic "Commerce on the Move" will be discussed. Discussions with strong partners about the future of shopping as well as showcases will also be part of the day.

On the Investor Relations website ir.wirecard.com you will find the link to the live stream or webcast. The presentation slides will be made available for download, analogue to the agenda.

Follow us during the Innovation Day on Twitter under #ThinkWirecard.


Wirecard contact:

Wirecard AG
Iris Stoeckl
VP Investor Relations/ Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424
E-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY


About Wirecard: 

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.


Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 886489

 
