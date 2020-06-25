Log in
Wirecard AG: Company statement regarding filing for insolvency

06/25/2020 | 07:45am EDT

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Wirecard AG: Company statement regarding filing for insolvency

25.06.2020 / 13:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of Wirecard AG decided today to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings on behalf of Wirecard AG at the competent Munich Local Court due to the threat of insolvency and over-indebtedness. It is being examined whether insolvency applications must also be filed for subsidiaries of the Wirecard Group.

Wirecard AG in the normal course of business has drawn upon credit from financial institutions. Wirecard AG has conducted negotiations with the lending institutions, taking into account recent developments. In the absence of an agreement with the lenders, there was a likelihood of termination and expiry of loans with a volume of EUR 800 million on June 30, 2020, and EUR 500 million on July 1, 2020. 

The Management Board has come to the conclusion that a positive going concern forecast cannot be made in the short time available. Thus, the company's ability to continue as a going concern is not assured.

Wirecard Bank AG is not part of the insolvency proceedings of Wirecard AG. BaFin has already appointed a special representative for Wirecard Bank AG. In future, the release processes for all payments of the bank will be located exclusively within the bank and no longer at Group level.

With this step, Wirecard AG wishes to protect the appropriate interests of all parties involved with the company, including creditors, customers and employees. 

The company will continue to pursue possible chances of reorganization in coordination with the temporary insolvency administrator to be appointed by the insolvency court.


Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

25.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1079159

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1079159  25.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1079159&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
