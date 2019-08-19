Wirecard AG: Correction of a release from 16/08/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/19/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Correction of a release from 16/08/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.08.2019 / 18:52
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Wirecard AG
Street:
Einsteinring 35
Postal code:
85609
City:
Aschheim b. München Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Jupiter Fund Management PLC City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Aug 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
4.998 %
0.01 %
5.008 %
123565586
Previous notification
5.09 %
0.01 %
5.10 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060
6176711
%
4.998 %
Total
6176711
4.998 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Short Put Option
16.08.2019
Physical
12500
0.01 %
Total
12500
0.01 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Jupiter Fund Management plc
%
%
%
Jupiter Fund Management Group Ltd
%
%
%
Jupiter Asset Management Group Ltd
%
%
%
Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited
%
%
%
Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd.
%
%
%
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd
4.998 %
%
5.008 %
Jupiter Fund Management plc
%
%
%
Jupiter Fund Management Group Ltd
%
%
%
Jupiter Asset Management Group Ltd
%
%
%
Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited
%
%
%
Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd.
%
%
%
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.
4.998 %
%
5.008 %
Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Ltd.
4.89 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13 Aug 2019
