WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Wirecard AG: Jan Marsalek dismissed as member of the Management Board, employment contract extraordinarily terminated

06/22/2020 | 10:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wirecard AG: Jan Marsalek dismissed as member of the Management Board, employment contract extraordinarily terminated

22-Jun-2020 / 16:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG today dismissed with immediate effect the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek, who had been suspended on a revocable basis on June 18, 2020, until June 30, and extraordinarily terminated his employment contract.
 

Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

22-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1075471

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1075471  22-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1075471&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
