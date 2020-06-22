DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Wirecard AG: Jan Marsalek dismissed as member of the Management Board, employment contract extraordinarily terminated



22-Jun-2020 / 16:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG today dismissed with immediate effect the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek, who had been suspended on a revocable basis on June 18, 2020, until June 30, and extraordinarily terminated his employment contract.

Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

