WIRECARD AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard AG: KPMG special review lasts until April 27 2020. Analysis so far provides no evidence of balance sheet manipulation

04/22/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wirecard AG: KPMG special review lasts until April 27 2020. Analysis so far provides no evidence of balance sheet manipulation

22-Apr-2020 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG has just been informed by KPMG that the auditing company will present the results of the ongoing special audit on Monday, April 27, 2020. In the remaining days, data inventories still received are to be processed and taken into account.

In accordance with the audit assignment, to date no substantial findings have been made in all four areas of the audit - the Third Party Partner Business (TPA) and Merchant Cash Advance (MCA)/Digital Lending divisions, as well as the business activities in India and Singapore - which would have led to a need for correction of the annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 investigation period. No evidence was found for the publicly raised allegations of balance sheet manipulation.

Since October 2019, KPMG has been conducting a special investigation on behalf of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG in order to clarify the accusations of balance sheet manipulation made against the company by the media. In the interests of transparent processes, Wirecard AG will make the report to be published available on its homepage in the "Transparency" section.

As announced, the publication of the annual financial statements and the annual press conference will take place on April 30, 2020.

Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1027833

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1027833  22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027833&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 738 M
EBIT 2019 654 M
Net income 2019 528 M
Finance 2019 1 134 M
Yield 2019 0,20%
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,29x
EV / Sales2020 4,08x
Capitalization 15 626 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 181,45  €
Last Close Price 122,50  €
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG13.95%16 449
FISERV INC.-20.64%62 061
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-22.61%42 405
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.99%17 453
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-30.21%7 679
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-41.51%6 560
