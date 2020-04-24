Wirecard AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
04/24/2020 | 05:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.04.2020 / 11:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Eichelmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wirecard AG

b) LEI
529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: XS1971439911

b) Nature of the transaction
Automatic repayment of 300 BRC certificates in cash at maturity. Explanation: Automatic repayment of 300 Autocall Barrier Reverse Convertible certificates of Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd., Jersey subscribed in April 2019 (maturity 1 year, basket of 2 underlyings, including the Wirecard share) in cash at maturity of the certificates as follows: per certificate EUR 1,000.00; for 300 certificates a total of EUR 300,000.00.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-23; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59305  24.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
