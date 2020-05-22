Wirecard AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.05.2020 / 16:36

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Eichelmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wirecard AG

b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: XS1960409198

b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic repayment of 300 BRC certificates in cash at maturity. Explanation: Automatic repayment of 300 Autocall Barrier Reverse Convertible certificates of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. subscribed in May 2019 (maturity 1 year, basket of 3 underlyings, including the Wirecard share) in cash at maturity of the certificates as follows: per certificate EUR 1,000.00; for 300 certificates a total of EUR 300,000.00.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-22; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

