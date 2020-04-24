Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wirecard AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2020 / 11:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1029575  24.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1029575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
05:45aWIRECARD AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
05:40aWIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/23WIRECARD : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/23WIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04/23WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
DJ
04/22WIRECARD AG : KPMG special review lasts until April 27 2020. Analysis so far pro..
EQ
04/22WIRECARD : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/20WIRECARD : and Visa collaborate on Visa Fintech Fast Track Program in the Middle..
PU
04/17WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04/17WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 741 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 526 M
Finance 2019 1 197 M
Yield 2019 0,18%
P/E ratio 2019 33,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,92x
EV / Sales2020 4,60x
Capitalization 17 410 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 181,45  €
Last Close Price 140,90  €
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG31.07%18 853
FISERV INC.-18.18%63 988
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-19.34%44 197
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.02%18 676
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-28.90%7 823
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-35.51%7 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group