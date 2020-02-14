Log in
Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2019

02/14/2020

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2019

14.02.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 February 2020

Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2019

Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard AG continued its growth course in fiscal year 2019, substantially boosting both sales revenues and earnings.

According to preliminary figures, consolidated sales revenues in 2019 rose to EUR 2.8 billion and thus by around 38 percent (2018: EUR 2.0 billion). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose in the past fiscal year by around 40 percent to EUR 785 million (2018: EUR 561 million). Adjusted for extraordinary expenses for audit, advisory and legal services in Q4/2019, EBITDA amounts to EUR 794 million, an increase of 42 percent.

In the fourth quarter, preliminary consolidated revenues increased by 46 percent to EUR 835 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year (2018: EUR 571 million). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased during this time period by about 41 percent to EUR 232 million at Group level (Q4/2018: EUR 165 million). Adjusted for extraordinary expenses for audit, advisory and legal services which were incurred in Q4, EBITDA for the fourth quarter was EUR 241 million, corresponding to an increase of around 46 percent.

Dr. Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG, said: "This is a strong result on our path for profitable growth. Above all, it is very clear evidence of the sustained profitability of our business model. Digital payment transactions have already overtaken cash payments in some countries. Our structural growth drivers reveal considerable potential and are therefore also an outlook for Wirecard's future."

Alexander von Knoop, CFO Wirecard AG, said: "Wirecard's financial performance seamlessly continues the good results of previous years. Targeted investments with a constant focus on active cost management have again resulted in outstanding EBITDA in 2019. In addition, we expect a strong cash flow".

For the current fiscal year 2020, the Management Board confirms its outlook and expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in a range of EUR 1.0 billion to EUR 1.12 billion.

All results mentioned are preliminary. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2019 will be published on April 8, 2020.

Wirecard contact:

Wirecard AG
Iris Stoeckl
VP Investor Relations/ Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424
E-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.


14.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 975619

 
End of News DGAP News Service

975619  14.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=975619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
