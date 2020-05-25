DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Wirecard AG: Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 2020



25-May-2020 / 22:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The audit firm Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has informed Wirecard AG that all foreign auditors have meanwhile been able to finalize their audit procedures for Group purposes. Within the scope of the completed parts of the audit procedures, Wirecard has not yet been informed of any material findings. However, not all audit procedures have yet been completed. Against this background, the audit of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2019 will not be completed by June 4, 2020, as planned.



The publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual press conference will take place on June 18, 2020. The company expects an unqualified audit opinion.



In February 2020, the company had reported preliminary sales revenue growth of 38 percent to EUR 2.8 billion and preliminary EBITDA of EUR 785 million (+40%). Wirecard assumes that there will be no significant deviations from these figures.



As a result of the changed scheduling, Wirecard AG is postponing its Annual General Meeting to August 26, 2020.

Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY Contact:Iris StöcklVP Corp.Com./IRTel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.comISIN DE0007472060Reuters: WDI.GDEBloomberg: WDI GY 25-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

