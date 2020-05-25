Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard AG: Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wirecard AG: Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 2020

25-May-2020 / 22:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The audit firm Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has informed Wirecard AG that all foreign auditors have meanwhile been able to finalize their audit procedures for Group purposes. Within the scope of the completed parts of the audit procedures, Wirecard has not yet been informed of any material findings. However, not all audit procedures have yet been completed. Against this background, the audit of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2019 will not be completed by June 4, 2020, as planned.

The publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual press conference will take place on June 18, 2020. The company expects an unqualified audit opinion.

In February 2020, the company had reported preliminary sales revenue growth of 38 percent to EUR 2.8 billion and preliminary EBITDA of EUR 785 million (+40%). Wirecard assumes that there will be no significant deviations from these figures.

As a result of the changed scheduling, Wirecard AG is postponing its Annual General Meeting to August 26, 2020.

Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

25-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054983

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1054983  25-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
04:15pWIRECARD AG : Publication of the consolidated financial statements on June 18, 2..
EQ
04:15pWIRECARD AG : Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 20..
EQ
05/22WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/22WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20WIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/19WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/19WIRECARD : Investor TCI files criminal complaint against Wirecard managers
RE
05/19WIRECARD : TCI Files Criminal Complaint Against Wirecard -- Update
DJ
05/19WIRECARD : TCI Files Criminal Complaint Against Wirecard
DJ
05/15Wirecard shares plunge as Dubai-based partner shuts shop
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 769 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 524 M
Finance 2019 1 135 M
Yield 2019 0,30%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 10 194 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 162,42 €
Last Close Price 83,30 €
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-22.51%11 105
FISERV INC.-10.12%69 580
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.18%52 867
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.85%20 050
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-23.01%8 635
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.64.97%8 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group