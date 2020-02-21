DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.02.2020 / 17:48

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Wirecard AG Street: Einsteinring 35 Postal code: 85609 City: Aschheim b. München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Feb 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.59 % 9.06 % 10.65 % 123565586 Previous notification 1.53 % 8.93 % 10.46 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 0 1966288 0.00 % 1.59 % Total 1966288 1.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Option From 21.02.2020 to 18.06.2021 at any time 468200 0.38 % Exchangeable Note 04.10.2024 at any time 8722 0.01 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 4873904 3.94 % Total 5350826 4.33 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 27.12.2067 to 23.10.2068 at any time Cash 459 0 % Equity Swap From 27.02.2020 to 24.04.2026 at any time Cash 5114343 4.14 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 19.09.2022 to 10.03.2026 at any time Cash 22563 0.02 % Compound Option From 23.04.2020 to 09.01.2023 at any time Cash 26531 0.02 % Put Option From 21.02.2020 to 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 679400 0.55 % Total 5843296 4.73 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 5.02 % 6.32 % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % % Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE % % % Morgan Stanley Europe SE % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section.

Date

19 Feb 2020

