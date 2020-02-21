Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02/21/2020 | 11:50am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.02.2020 / 17:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Wirecard AG
Street:
Einsteinring 35
Postal code:
85609
City:
Aschheim b. München Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Feb 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
1.59 %
9.06 %
10.65 %
123565586
Previous notification
1.53 %
8.93 %
10.46 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060
0
1966288
0.00 %
1.59 %
Total
1966288
1.59 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Option
From 21.02.2020 to 18.06.2021
at any time
468200
0.38 %
Exchangeable Note
04.10.2024
at any time
8722
0.01 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
4873904
3.94 %
Total
5350826
4.33 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product
From 27.12.2067 to 23.10.2068
at any time
Cash
459
0 %
Equity Swap
From 27.02.2020 to 24.04.2026
at any time
Cash
5114343
4.14 %
Retail Structured Product - Note
From 19.09.2022 to 10.03.2026
at any time
Cash
22563
0.02 %
Compound Option
From 23.04.2020 to 09.01.2023
at any time
Cash
26531
0.02 %
Put Option
From 21.02.2020 to 17.12.2021
at any time
Physical
679400
0.55 %
Total
5843296
4.73 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
5.02 %
6.32 %
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section.
Date
19 Feb 2020
