Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/25/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.03.2020 / 18:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Street:
|Einsteinring 35
|Postal code:
|85609
|City:
|Aschheim b. München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.18 %
|4.76 %
|4.94 %
|123565586
|Previous notification
|0.33 %
|4.69 %
|5.03 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|0
|225754
|0.00 %
|0.18 %
|Total
|225754
|0.18 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Shares on Loan (right to recall)
|1914520
|1.55 %
|Total
|1914520
|1.55 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|EXCHANGEABLE BOND
|18.09.2024
|1308
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|16.03.2020 - 16.12.2020
|5222
|0 %
|LONG CALL OPTION
|20.03.2020 - 17.12.2021
|1281900
|1.04 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION
|20.03.2020 - 17.12.2021
|848700
|0.69 %
|OTC LONG CALL OPTION
|24.08.2020
|3100
|0 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION
|27.03.2020 - 09.02.2026
|294121
|0.24 %
|OTC SWAP
|19.03.2020 - 24.02.2023
|1533201
|1.24 %
|Total
|3967552
|3.21 %
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Citigroup Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Financial Products Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
Date

25.03.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1003483 25.03.2020
© EQS 2020
