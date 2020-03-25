DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.03.2020 / 18:04

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Wirecard AG Street: Einsteinring 35 Postal code: 85609 City: Aschheim b. München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 March 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.18 % 4.76 % 4.94 % 123565586 Previous notification 0.33 % 4.69 % 5.03 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 0 225754 0.00 % 0.18 % Total 225754 0.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Shares on Loan (right to recall) 1914520 1.55 % Total 1914520 1.55 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % EXCHANGEABLE BOND 18.09.2024 1308 0 % WARRANTS 16.03.2020 - 16.12.2020 5222 0 % LONG CALL OPTION 20.03.2020 - 17.12.2021 1281900 1.04 % SHORT PUT OPTION 20.03.2020 - 17.12.2021 848700 0.69 % OTC LONG CALL OPTION 24.08.2020 3100 0 % OTC SHORT PUT OPTION 27.03.2020 - 09.02.2026 294121 0.24 % OTC SWAP 19.03.2020 - 24.02.2023 1533201 1.24 % Total 3967552 3.21 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

18 March 2020

