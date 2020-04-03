DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.04.2020 / 18:04

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Wirecard AG Street: Einsteinring 35 Postal code: 85609 City: Aschheim b. München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Exercise of instruments resulting in a voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 March 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.25 % 7.41 % 8.66 % 123565586 Previous notification 1.03 % 8.14 % 9.17 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 0 1548008 0.00 % 1.25 % Total 1548008 1.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Option From 19.06.2020 to 18.06.2021 at any time 187800 0.15 % Exchangeable Note 04.10.2024 at any time 8722 0.01 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 4434514 3.59 % Total 4631036 3.75 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 27.12.2067 to 06.03.2070 at any time Cash 829 0 % Equity Swap From 06.05.2020 to 06.11.2024 at any time Cash 3850516 3.12 % Retail Structured Product-Note From 29.05.2020 to 23.01.2023 at any time Cash 2488 0 % Compound Option From 20.07.2020 to 06.03.2023 at any time Cash 42555 0.03 % Put Option From 17.04.2020 to 16.12.2022 at any time Physical 626000 0.51 % Total 4522388 3.66 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % 5.56 % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % % Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE % % % Morgan Stanley Europe SE % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

31 March 2020

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

