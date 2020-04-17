Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/17/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
17.04.2020 / 18:04
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Wirecard AG
Street:
Einsteinring 35
Postal code:
85609
City:
Aschheim b. München Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Apr 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.25 %
2.01 %
2.26 %
123565586
Previous notification
0.99 %
6.56 %
7.55 %
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060
0
305647
0.00 %
0.25 %
Total
305647
0.25 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Exchangeable Note
04.10.2024
at any time
8722
0.01 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1601988
1.30 %
Total
1610710
1.30 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Swap
From 24.06.2020 to 27.08.2024
at any time
Cash
841570
0.68 %
Compound Option
From 20.07.2020 to 06.03.2023
at any time
Cash
35125
0.03 %
Total
876695
0.71 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
%
%
%
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to both a return of borrowed shares with voting rights and a disposal of instruments resulting in Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (MSIP) and Morgan Stanley Europe SE's (MSESE) combined holdings falling below 5%. As a result, MSIP and MSESE have applied the trading book exemption to their remaining combined total holdings of 4.96% as of 7th April 2020.
Date
15 Apr 2020
