Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/05/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.06.2020 / 18:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.25 % 4.95 % 5.20 % 123565586
Previous notification 0.34 % 5.02 % 5.35 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 306576 0.00 % 0.25 %
US97654L1089 0 2757 0.00 % 0 %
Total 309333 0.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall N/A N/A 1278123 1.03 %
Right of use N/A N/A 3970 0 %
Call option 19/06/2020 - 18/06/2021 N/A 1067500 0.86 %
    Total 2349593 1.90 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 15/07/2020 - 28/04/2025 N/A Cash 1396661 1.13 %
Put options 19/06/2020 - 17/12/2021 N/A Physical 2142000 1.73 %
Futures 19/06/2020 N/A Cash 222948 0.18 %
      Total 3761609 3.04 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
U.S Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % 5.07 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. % % %
BofA Securities Europe SA % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jun 2020


05.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1061517  05.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
