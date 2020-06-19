Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|U.S Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
|5.05 %
|5.56 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International, LLC.
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities Europe SA
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: