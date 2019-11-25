Log in
WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

0
11/25/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wirecard AG / Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
25.11.2019 / 17:08
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG
Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 2. Interim Announcement

In the period from 15 November 2019 through 22 November 2019, in total 46,640 shares were
acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares
acquired		 Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro)
11152019 7,000 122.2798 855,959
11182019 7,273 121.0845 880,648
11192019 7,415 121.7132 902,503
11202019 8,652 116.1319 1,004,773
11212019 8,200 116.9374 958,887
11222019 8,100 117.0693 948,261
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 91,224 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 25 November 2019

Wirecard AG

Management Board


25.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

921315  25.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 720 M
EBIT 2019 659 M
Net income 2019 531 M
Finance 2019 979 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 27,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,96x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 14 482 M
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 190,55  €
Last Close Price 117,20  €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-11.75%15 970
FISERV INC.55.01%77 454
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.73.23%53 693
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.58.94%25 616
WESTERN UNION58.26%11 320
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.74.96%10 759
