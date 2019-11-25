Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

Wirecard AG

Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 2. Interim Announcement

In the period from 15 November 2019 through 22 November 2019, in total 46,640 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY) Total number of shares

acquired Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro) 11152019 7,000 122.2798 855,959 11182019 7,273 121.0845 880,648 11192019 7,415 121.7132 902,503 11202019 8,652 116.1319 1,004,773 11212019 8,200 116.9374 958,887 11222019 8,100 117.0693 948,261

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 91,224 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 25 November 2019

Wirecard AG

Management Board