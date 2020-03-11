Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

Wirecard AG
Aschheim
WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060
Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 14. Interim Announcement
In the period from 03 March 2020 through 10 March 2020, in total 58,723 shares were
acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:
|Buyback date
(MMDDYYYY)
|Total number of shares
acquired
|Volume-weighted average price (Euro)
|Volume (Euro)
|03032020
|7,260
|121.7450
|883,869
|03042020
|8,000
|119.7343
|957,874
|03052020
|9,562
|117.7716
|1,126,132
|03062020
|10,809
|113.7869
|1,229,923
|03092020
|11,519
|106.0998
|1,222,164
|03102020
|11,573
|107.6132
|1,245,408
The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 628,295 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:
https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback
Aschheim, 11 March 2020
Wirecard AG
Management Board