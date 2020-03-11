Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

Wirecard AG

Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 14. Interim Announcement

In the period from 03 March 2020 through 10 March 2020, in total 58,723 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY) Total number of shares

acquired Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro) 03032020 7,260 121.7450 883,869 03042020 8,000 119.7343 957,874 03052020 9,562 117.7716 1,126,132 03062020 10,809 113.7869 1,229,923 03092020 11,519 106.0998 1,222,164 03102020 11,573 107.6132 1,245,408

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 628,295 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 11 March 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board