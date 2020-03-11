Log in
03/11/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wirecard AG / Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

11.03.2020 / 17:50
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG
Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 14. Interim Announcement

In the period from 03 March 2020 through 10 March 2020, in total 58,723 shares were
acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares
acquired		 Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro)
03032020 7,260 121.7450 883,869
03042020 8,000 119.7343 957,874
03052020 9,562 117.7716 1,126,132
03062020 10,809 113.7869 1,229,923
03092020 11,519 106.0998 1,222,164
03102020 11,573 107.6132 1,245,408
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 628,295 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 11 March 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board


11.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

995017  11.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=995017&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
