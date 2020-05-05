Log in
05/05/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wirecard AG / Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

05.05.2020 / 19:14
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG
Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 20. Interim Announcement

In the period from 24 April 2020 through 04 May 2020, in total 57,100 shares were
acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares
acquired		 Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro)
04242020 5,050 135.4357 683,950
04272020 5,080 133.3619 677,478
04282020 10,000 106.7363 1,067,363
04292020      
04302020      
05042020 36,970 87.0413 3,217,917
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 983,780 Stück shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 05 May 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board


05.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1036809  05.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1036809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
