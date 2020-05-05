Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

Wirecard AG

Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 20. Interim Announcement

In the period from 24 April 2020 through 04 May 2020, in total 57,100 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY) Total number of shares

acquired Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro) 04242020 5,050 135.4357 683,950 04272020 5,080 133.3619 677,478 04282020 10,000 106.7363 1,067,363 04292020 04302020 05042020 36,970 87.0413 3,217,917

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 983,780 Stück shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 05 May 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board