Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

Wirecard AG

Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 21. Interim Announcement

In the period from 05 May 2020 through 12 May 2020, in total 102,130 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY) Total number of shares

acquired Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro) 05052020 24,500 86.9486 2,130,241 05062020 16,200 85.7630 1,389,361 05072020 15,930 83.2425 1,326,053 05082020 15,900 86.2512 1,371,394 05112020 14,000 90.8052 1,271,273 05122020 15,600 89.1066 1,390,063

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 1,085,910 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 13 May 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board