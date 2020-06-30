Log in
Wirecard AG: Termination employment contract Dr. Markus Braun

06/30/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wirecard AG: Termination employment contract Dr. Markus Braun

30-Jun-2020 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG today terminated with immediate effect the employment contract of Dr. Markus Braun. On 19 June 2020, in mutual consent with the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, Dr. Markus Braun resigned with immediate effect as member of the management board.


Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1083003

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1083003  30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1083003&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
