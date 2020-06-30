Wirecard AG: Termination employment contract Dr. Markus Braun

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bloomberg: WDI GY The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG today terminated with immediate effect the employment contract of Dr. Markus Braun. On 19 June 2020, in mutual consent with the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, Dr. Markus Braun resigned with immediate effect as member of the management board.Contact:Iris StöcklVP Corp.Com./IRTel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.comISIN DE0007472060Reuters: WDI.GDEBloomberg: WDI GY

