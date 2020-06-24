Wirecard : German Authorities Seek Arrest of Former Wirecard COO -Handelsblatt

--German investigators are seeking the arrest of Jan Marsalek, Wirecard's former chief operating officer, Handelsblatt reports.
--Citing unnamed sources, the German business newspaper says Marsalek is very likely to be in the Philippines.
--Marsalek was a key architect of the troubled payments company's Asian operations, Handelsblatt says, a region involved in Wirecard's accounting scandal.
--Wirecard dismissed Marsalek on Monday after the company said last week that its auditors couldn't approve its 2019 financials due to accounting irregularities.
