Wirecard : German Authorities Seek Arrest of Former Wirecard COO -Handelsblatt

--German investigators are seeking the arrest of Jan Marsalek, Wirecard's former chief operating officer, Handelsblatt reports.

--Citing unnamed sources, the German business newspaper says Marsalek is very likely to be in the Philippines.

--Marsalek was a key architect of the troubled payments company's Asian operations, Handelsblatt says, a region involved in Wirecard's accounting scandal.

--Wirecard dismissed Marsalek on Monday after the company said last week that its auditors couldn't approve its 2019 financials due to accounting irregularities.

