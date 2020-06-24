Log in
WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
News 


Wirecard : German Authorities Seek Arrest of Former Wirecard COO -Handelsblatt

06/24/2020 | 08:42am EDT

--German investigators are seeking the arrest of Jan Marsalek, Wirecard's former chief operating officer, Handelsblatt reports.

--Citing unnamed sources, the German business newspaper says Marsalek is very likely to be in the Philippines.

--Marsalek was a key architect of the troubled payments company's Asian operations, Handelsblatt says, a region involved in Wirecard's accounting scandal.

--Wirecard dismissed Marsalek on Monday after the company said last week that its auditors couldn't approve its 2019 financials due to accounting irregularities.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2B4Wely

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

