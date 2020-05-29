Log in
WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Wirecard : German regulator examines stock trades by Wirecard CEO

05/29/2020 | 09:40am EDT
Braun of Wirecard AG attends the company's annual news conference in Aschheim

Germany's market regulator said on Friday it was investigating whether Markus Braun, the CEO of payments firm Wirecard, had violated insider-trading rules by buying stock during the quiet period before publication of its annual report.

"We are examining whether the share purchase did indeed violate the trading ban," a spokeswoman for regulator Bafin said, confirming a Financial Times report that Braun this week bought Wirecard stock worth 2.5 million euros.

Braun bought the shares through his investment company MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft, helping lift Wirecard shares on Thursday. "Capital market rules were fully met," an MB representative said without elaborating, while Wirecard declined to comment.

Under normal circumstances, executives are not allowed to deal stocks in listed companies in the 30 days before results are published. There can be exceptions with executive incentive schemes or if a company reports its main figures early.

Wirecard, which is fighting a series of allegations of fraud and false accounting by the FT, has delayed the release of its annual results to June 18 after an outside audit by KPMG failed to verify its financial reports.

KPMG, after a months-long investigation, said it was not able to verify Wirecard's accounting for 2016 through 2018, sending its shares into a tailspin and handing a profit to short sellers who have bet against the stock.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by David Evans)

Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 078 M 3 078 M
Net income 2019 524 M 582 M 582 M
Net cash position 2019 1 135 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
Yield 2019 0,26%
Capitalization 11 500 M 12 715 M 12 784 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 90,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 160,74 €
Last Close Price 93,97 €
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-12.59%12 715
FISERV INC.-8.89%71 093
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.53%53 223
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.00%20 737
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-12.73%9 788
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-23.90%8 374
