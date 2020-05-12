Wirecard : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
05/12/2020 | 09:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it was conducting multiple investigations into Wirecard, sending its shares lower and adding to pressure over allegations it has denied.

At 1309 GMT, Wirecard's shares were 3.3% lower, making them the biggest faller on the German blue-chip index.

They had risen on Monday following news it had reshuffled its management board and appointed a new compliance officer.

Wirecard has denied allegations including accounting irregularities and disclosure violations.

It said in a statement on Tuesday it was in regular contact with BaFin and fully supports requests for information.

"Wirecard is convinced that it has complied with all information obligations," it said.

BaFin officials said they were looking at Wirecard's reliability as the owner of Wirecard Bank, as well as at communication with investors ahead of the publication of a critical audit by KPMG.

BaFin president Felix Hufeld, speaking by phone to journalists, declined to spell out the nature of each line of inquiry but said there had been multiple investigations.

"Of course we are looking very closely at Wirecard," Hufeld said. "This is self-evident".

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Hans Seidenstuecker, and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Maria Sheahan and Barbara Lewis)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 769 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 524 M
Finance 2019 1 135 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 11 268 M
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-15.17%12 186
FISERV INC.-12.02%68 107
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.41%51 653
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.66%19 845
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-18.82%9 105
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-27.89%7 935
